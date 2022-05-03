Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Despite Interest Rate Hikes, Canaccord's Tony Dwyer Predicts a Sharp Market Bounce

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

While Wall Street braces for a half point interest rate hike on Wednesday, Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer sees the ingredients for a sharp market bounce.

However, it's unrelated to a fundamental change in economic and market risks. So, investors may want to resist going all in.

"We are going to get an oversold bounce. Sentiment and my tactical indicators are about as bad as they get," the firm's chief market strategist told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Dwyer, the rally should materialize this summer. He expects the S&P 500 to jump at least 5%. Right now, the index is 13% below its all-time high hit on Jan. 4.

'What's done the worst could bounce'

In preparation for a summer boost, Dwyer believes investors could start nibbling on the year's laggards. He speculates technology, financials and consumer discretionary are positioned to grab the biggest upside.

Money Report

Business 15 mins ago

Here's How Much Cash Retirees Need to Weather a Stock Market Downturn

Business 1 hour ago

Lyft Shares Drop 34% on Disappointing Guidance

"What's done the worst could bounce," he noted.

But Dwyer warns the gains will be temporary.

BlackRock’s Rieder says Fed could spark relief rally and market sell-off could be nearing an end

Art Cashin says you have to watch these two stocks to see if market comeback is for real

Survey of 30 market strategists reveals when they think the next U.S. recession will begin

Even though he's not in the recession camp right now, he predicts aggressive Federal Reserve tightening paired with a decelerating economy this fall will contribute to fresh market swings.

On "Fast Money" in late March, Dwyer warned investors the "Fed is in a box." He still calls it a problem, especially as money availability dwindles and inflation persists.

"How we go into the end of the year is going to depend on what the Fed does," Dwyer said.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us