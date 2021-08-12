Money Report

Disney Theme Park Division Posts First Profit Since Pandemic Slammed Amusements Industry

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

Jay L. Clendenin | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
  • Disney's theme park division returned to profitability for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
  • Revenue at Disney's parks, experiences and products segment jumped 307.6% to $4.3 billion.

Disney's theme park division returned to profitability for the first time since the pandemic began, the company reported Thursday, as all of its parks were reopen during the fiscal third quarter and attendance and consumer spending rose.

Disney's domestic parks eased restrictions in April, which led to a boost in attendance. While guest capacity hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels, it improved as mask mandates were loosened during the quarter.

In each of the previous five quarters, Disney has reported a loss in operating income in the segment because of the Covid-19 outbreak. During the third quarter, the company's operating income from parks, experiences and products reached $356 million, compared with a loss of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year.

Much of this profitability is attributable to the segment's consumer products business, which saw operating income reach $564 million. During the quarter, Disney garnered higher revenue from merchandise based on Mickey and Minnie, Star Wars, Disney princesses and Spider-Man.

Domestic theme parks, resorts and experiences reported positive operating income of $2 million, while international posted a loss of $210 million.

The resurrection of the theme park industry is critical to Disney's bottom line. After all, in 2019, the segment, which includes cruises and hotels, accounted for 37% of the company's $69.6 billion in total revenue.

A surge in Covid, particularly delta variant cases, has led many local governments to reestablish health and safety measures. There are fears that consumers could dial back spending at movie theaters and theme parks and that gains from the first half of the year could dissipate.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

