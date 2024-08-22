DNC Day 4 Live: Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer and former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver her highly-anticipated keynote speech on Thursday to cap the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Night four features a slate of Democratic lawmakers, governors and performers to rev up the crowd ahead of Harris' address.

Among the speakers are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, both of whom were at one point floated to be Harris' running mate. The Chicks and Pink will perform.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Republican former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is also scheduled to speak. in 2021, Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Kinzinger decided not to run for reelection in 2022.

Ahead of tonight's program, speculation and social media buzz has grown around a possible surprise guest, compounded by Oprah's previously unannounced appearance on Wednesday.