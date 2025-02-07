DOGE staffers at Department of Energy don't have access to nuclear secrets, secretary says

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said three DOGE staffers are working at the Department of Energy.

Wright said the staffers do not have access to U.S. nuclear secrets or anyone's proprietary information.

"I've heard these rumors. They're like seeing our nuclear secrets. None of that is true at all," Wright told CNBC's Brian Sullivan in an exclusive interview. One of the core responsibilities of the department is maintaining and modernizing the U.S. nuclear stockpile.

The secretary said three DOGE staffers are working in the Department of Energy's offices.

"I know exactly who they are," the secretary said. "They run through, checked by our security, and they have access to look around, talk to people and give us some good feedback on how things are going."

Wright's comments come after people familiar with the matter told CNN that a 23-year-old representative from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was given access to the Energy Department's IT system over objections from members of the general counsel and chief information offices.

The people identified the staffer to CNN as a former SpaceX intern named Luke Farritor. He was granted access to basic IT systems such as email and Microsoft 365, one of the people told CNN.

CNBC has reached out to the Department of Energy for comment on the details of CNN's report.

DOGE staffers' access to government systems has raised privacy concerns. Wright told CNBC that the staffers "don't have anybody's proprietary information." The secretary compared the staffers to "young gun management consultants coming in to take a critical look at how things are run."

A staff member of Musk's DOGE, Marko Elez, resigned Thursday after The Wall Street Journal connected the 25-year-old to a social media account that made racist posts. Elez had received approval from a federal judge earlier in the day to have access the Treasury Department's payment system, but restricted his ability to share data from that system.