Dogecoin surges 20% after Trump announces a Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE

Dogecoin spiked after President-elect Donald Trump formally announced the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency.

The memecoin has been one of the biggest winners in the postelection rally, gaining more than 150% since election day compared to bitcoin's 30% rise in the same period.

Trump initially floated the idea of an efficiency commission in September.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican presidential candidate and Strive Asset Management co-founder, will lead the department, Trump said in a statement. Together, they "will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."

Dogecoin was last up nearly 20%. It has been one of the biggest winners in the postelection rally, gaining 153% since election day compared to bitcoin's 30% rise in the same period. It also shot past XRP this weekto become the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Memecoins are seen as a gauge of retail interest and risk appetite in crypto. When memecoin activity ramps up, it usually indicates that retail investors are participating and have an appetite to speculate further out on the risk curve.

Trump initially floated the idea of an efficiency commission in September. Since then, Musk — who has called himself the "Dogefather" in the past and has been known to make public comments about the memecoin that influence its price — has posted on his social media platform X, referring to the commission as the "Department of Government Efficiency" or "D.O.G.E."

Dogecoin gained relevance in 2021 following Musk's endorsement and continuous hype on social media, which has since become a big catalyst for the coin. In May that year, Musk's posts fueled dogecoin's rally to its all-time high of 67 cents, per Coin Metrics. Though his appearance at the time on SNL, in which he called dogecoin "a hustle," sent its price crashing down.

The rest of the crypto market was on pause from its postelection rally. Bitcoin was trading flat at about $87,000, after briefly touching $90,000 in late afternoon trading. Crypto stocks Coinbase and MicroStrategy were lower by 1% and 2%, respectively, in extended trading.