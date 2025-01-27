DOJ fires officials involved in Trump prosecutions by special counsel Jack Smith

The Department of Justice fired a number of officials involved in the now-terminated federal prosecutions of President Donald Trump.

The firings come a week after Trump was sworn in for a second, non-consecutive term in the White House.

The DOJ previously had two criminal cases against Trump, which had been prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith.

The Department of Justice on Monday fired a number of officials involved in the now-terminated federal prosecutions of President Donald Trump by former special counsel Jack Smith.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The firings come a week after Trump was sworn in for a second, non-consecutive term in the White House.

"Today, Acting Attorney General James McHenry terminated the employment of a number of DOJ officials who played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump," a DOJ official told NBC News.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"In light of their actions, the Acting Attorney General does not trust these officials to assist in faithfully implementing the President's agenda," that official said. "This action is consistent with the mission of ending the weaponization of government."

Fox News earlier Monday reported that McHenry had fired more than a dozen officials who worked on Smith's team in its prosecutions of Trump.

Smith had filed criminal charges against Trump in two separate cases: one in federal district court in Washington, D.C., the second federal district court in South Florida.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.