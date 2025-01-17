Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Health care

DOJ sues Walgreens for ‘knowingly' filling millions of prescriptions that lacked legit medical purposes

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

In an aerial view, a customer enters a Walgreens store on Jan.4, 2024 in San Pablo, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • The Department of Justice sued pharmacy giant Walgreens for allegedly dispensing millions of unlawful prescriptions.
  • Walgreens from August 2012 until the present "knowingly" filled those prescriptions, which "lacked a legitimate medical purpose, were not valid, and/or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice," the DOJ said.

The Department of Justice said Friday that it sued pharmacy giant Walgreens for allegedly dispensing millions of unlawful prescriptions.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The DOJ said Walgreens from August 2012 until the present "knowingly" filled those prescriptions, which "lacked a legitimate medical purpose, were not valid, and/or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice." 

"This lawsuit seeks to hold Walgreens accountable for the many years that it failed to meet its obligations when dispensing dangerous opioids and other drugs," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, head of the DOJ's Civil Division.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Health carenews
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us