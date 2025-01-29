Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DoubleLine's Gundlach says his base case is one rate cut this year, two reductions maximum

By Yun Li,CNBC

Jeffrey Gundlach speaking at the 2019 SOHN Conference in New York on May 6, 2019.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said Wednesday he expects only one rate cut for 2025 — two reductions at most — as the Federal Reserve patiently awaits incoming data to assess the state of the labor market and inflation.
  • The central bank kept interest rates unchanged Wednesday after three consecutive cuts to end 2024.

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said Wednesday he expects only one rate cut for 2025 — two reductions at most — as the Federal Reserve patiently awaits incoming data to assess the state of the labor market and inflation.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Maximum two cuts this year. And I mean maximum, I'm not predicting two cuts. I just think that's the most you can possibly think about," Gundlach said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "At the present moment, if you had made me pick a number, I would say now one cut would be the base case and maximum two."

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged Wednesday after three consecutive cuts to end 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the central bank is in no hurry to adjust its policy stance, particularly as the economy remains strong.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"It's going to be a slow process to get to a hurdle to cut rates again. … I don't think you're going to see a cut at the next Fed meeting," Gundlach said. "He's obviously focused on the stability in the unemployment rate right now in terms of not feeling a need to cut rates."

The notable fixed income investor thinks long-duration Treasury yields have more room to rise. He noted that the benchmark 10-year rate has increased about 85 basis points since the Fed cut rates for the first time last year.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

The script successful couples use to solve conflict, from a Harvard professor who teaches an award-winning class on how to talk to people

news 43 mins ago

Meta's Reality Labs posts $5 billion loss in fourth quarter

"I think that rates have not peaked on the long end," he said. "I think rates will have another move up on the long end."

Gundlach cautioned against owning high-risk assets right now because of his view on long-term interest rates and his observation that valuations are high.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us