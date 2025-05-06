Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

EA issues strong bookings guidance as CEO touts ‘Battlefield' reveal

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Visitors play the EA Sports FC 25 game in front of a placard with England’s midfielder Jude Bellingham at the Electronic Arts booth during the media day at the Gamescom video games trade fair in Cologne, western Germany, on Aug. 21, 2024.
Ina Fassbender | AFP | Getty Images
  • Electronic Arts posted stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.
  • The video game maker said it expects bookings to range between $7.60 billion and $8 billion for fiscal 2026.
  • CEO Andrew Wilson said EA's FC and College Football games contributed to a strong year of bookings.

Electronic Arts shares rose more than 5% after the company topped fiscal fourth-quarter bookings estimates and issued upbeat guidance.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here's how the company did versus LSEG consensus estimates:

  • Earnings: 98 cents per share. The figure is not comparable to analyst estimates
  • Revenue (bookings): $1.80 billion vs. $1.56 billion expected

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The video game maker said it expects bookings to range between $7.60 billion and $8 billion for the fiscal 2026 year, ahead of a StreetAccount estimate of $7.62 billion. Net bookings for the 2025 fiscal year totaled $7.355 billion.

First-quarter bookings guidance came up short of analyst expectations. EA expects the figure to range between $1.175 billion and $1.275 billion, versus a $1.275 billion projection from analysts.

CEO Andrew Wilson said that the company's FC and College Football games contributed to a strong year of bookings.

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

Super Micro issues weak guidance, cites ‘economic uncertainty and tariff impacts'

news 41 mins ago

AMD earnings beat as overall sales surge 36%

"As we look to the future, we're confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline — beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of 'Battlefield,' a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment," he wrote.

Net income for Q4 2025 grew nearly 40% to $254 million, or 98 cents a share, from 182 million, or 67 cents in the fourth quarter of Q4 2024. For the year, net income totaled 1.12 billion, or $4.25 per share, down from $1.27 billion, or $4.68 per share last year.

The company also announced a dividend of 19 cents per share.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us