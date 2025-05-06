EA issues strong bookings guidance as CEO touts ‘Battlefield' reveal

Electronic Arts posted stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

The video game maker said it expects bookings to range between $7.60 billion and $8 billion for fiscal 2026.

CEO Andrew Wilson said EA's FC and College Football games contributed to a strong year of bookings.

Electronic Arts shares rose more than 5% after the company topped fiscal fourth-quarter bookings estimates and issued upbeat guidance.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here's how the company did versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Earnings : 98 cents per share. The figure is not comparable to analyst estimates

: 98 cents per share. The figure is not comparable to analyst estimates Revenue (bookings): $1.80 billion vs. $1.56 billion expected

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The video game maker said it expects bookings to range between $7.60 billion and $8 billion for the fiscal 2026 year, ahead of a StreetAccount estimate of $7.62 billion. Net bookings for the 2025 fiscal year totaled $7.355 billion.

First-quarter bookings guidance came up short of analyst expectations. EA expects the figure to range between $1.175 billion and $1.275 billion, versus a $1.275 billion projection from analysts.

CEO Andrew Wilson said that the company's FC and College Football games contributed to a strong year of bookings.

"As we look to the future, we're confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline — beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of 'Battlefield,' a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment," he wrote.

Net income for Q4 2025 grew nearly 40% to $254 million, or 98 cents a share, from 182 million, or 67 cents in the fourth quarter of Q4 2024. For the year, net income totaled 1.12 billion, or $4.25 per share, down from $1.27 billion, or $4.68 per share last year.

The company also announced a dividend of 19 cents per share.