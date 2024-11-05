Election 2024 live results: Trump wins Georgia, his second swing state

This is CNBC's live coverage of Election Day 2024 in the U.S.

Polls have closed in all the key battleground states that are expected to determine the winner of the U.S. presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump has won the electoral vote heavy prizes of Texas and Florida, as well as the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia. Harris took New York and California, as well as Virginia.

All eyes are on five remaining key swing states in the contest to reach 270 votes in the Electoral College: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

What you need to know

Republicans will win Senate majority

Republicans will win majority control of the U.S. Senate, NBC News projects.

Democrats entered Tuesday's elections with 47 seats out of 100 in the Senate. Now, Republicans are set to have at least 51 seats in the chamber in January.

— Hayden Field, Dan Mangan

Coinbase CEO touts crypto's big win in Congressional races

Bryan van der Beek | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is claiming victory after his company led the crypto industry's record-breaking fundraising this election cycle.

"Tonight the crypto voter has spoken decisively — across party lines and in key races across the country," Armstrong wrote in a post to X.

Armstrong called it the "most pro-crypto Congress ever" with more than 219 crypto-friendly candidates elected to the House and Senate.

The crypto exchange gave more than $75 million to Fairshake and its affiliated PACs, including a fresh pledge of $25 million to support the group in the 2026 midterms. Armstrong personally was among crypto's top individual donors, giving over $1.3 million to a mix of candidates up and down the ballot.

"Americans disproportionately care about crypto and want clear rules of the road for digital assets," Armstrong wrote. "We look forward to working with the new Congress to deliver it. Thank you to everyone who stood with crypto today. We did it!"

— MacKenzie Sigalos

Harris won't speak at watch party

With her path to victory narrowing, Harris will not speak to supporters at her watch party at Howard University, senior Democratic Party aide Cedric Richmond said.

"We still have votes to count, we still have states that have not been called yet," Richmond told the crowd.

"You won't hear from the vice president tonight," he said, "but you will hear from her tomorrow."

Harris at that time will "address the nation," he said.

The crowd that had gathered at the Washington, D.C., university quickly dispersed.

— Kevin Breuninger

Fischer wins Nebraska Senate race, keeping seat in GOP hands

Anna Rose Layden | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Republican Sen. Deb Fischer will hold onto her Senate seat, NBC News projects, after an unexpected tough challenge from Independent Dan Osborn.

The Senate race in reliably-conservative Nebraska that Trump won in 2020 by 19 points was not initially on the radar. That is until Osborn, a 49-year old Navy veteran, former mechanic and union leader who led a worker's strike against Kellog's, made a name for himself as a populist outsider.

Both campaigns and their allies spent a steadily increasing total of almost $22.6 million on ads since Labor Day, according to ad-tracking firm AdImpact.

Nebraska had the third fastest real GDP and personal income growth in the second quarter of 2024, thanks to an increase in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting. Top employers in the state include Warren Buffet's Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway.

—Ece Yildirim

Trump beats Harris in Georgia

Trump will win battleground Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes, NBC News projects, reclaiming the state for Republicans after it swung for Biden in 2020.

— Rebecca Picciotto

No evidence of malicious disruptions to U.S. election infrastructure, CISA says

Ben Curtis | AP

Federal cybersecurity officials have seen "no evidence" of malicious activity impacting the security or integrity of U.S. election infrastructure, Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters in a briefing at 11:30 ET.

The agency observed "some minor disruptive activity" that was largely expected and planned for, Easterly said.

"More broadly, we witnessed the resilience of our process and the preparedness of election officials as they administered free, fair, safe and secure elections," she said.

— Ashley Capoot

Harris wins Hawaii

Harris will win the island state of Hawaii and its four electoral votes, NBC News projects.

— Kevin Breuninger

Senior vote divided between Harris and Trump, exit poll shows

Jonathan Drake | Reuters

Seniors are almost equally split between Harris and Trump, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Roughly 50% of older adults reported voting for Harris, while 49% said they backed Trump.

Trump had a slight lead in 2020 among those ages 65 and above, with 52% of the senior vote.

Among women ages 65 and above, 54% voted for Harris in this election while 55% of men in that age group cast ballots for Trump.

-- Annika Kim Constantino

Ohio Sen. Brown says he won't stop fighting for workers' rights, after losing reelection to Republican Moreno

Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images

"Tonight I'm sad, but I'm never giving up," three-term Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown said in brief concession remarks tonight after losing his reelection race to Republican Bernie Moreno.

"I'm not giving up on our fight for workers, and I know you won't either," Brown said.

— Ece Yildirim

Harris wins Virginia

Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Harris will win Virginia, NBC News projects.

Virginia has 13 votes in the Electoral College.

President Biden won the state in 2020, and Hillary Clinton won it in 2016.

— Dan Mangan

Trump defeats Harris in North Carolina

Trump will secure North Carolina's 16 Electoral College votes, NBC News projects, extending Republicans' presidential winning streak in the major battleground state.

Trump won North Carolina in both 2020 against Biden and in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

The Republican presidential nominee had about 36,900 ads airing in North Carolina as of Oct. 7, focused on inflation, the economy and housing, according to a report from advertising tracking firm AdImpact.

That is well ahead of the 26,600 ads the Harris campaign had airing during the same period, which centered on taxes, abortion and health care, AdImpact's analysis found.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Harris wins Connecticut and Washington

Harris will win Connecticut and Washington, giving her 19 more electoral votes, NBC News projects.

Kevin Breuninger

Colorado voters pass ballot measure protecting abortion access

Jason Connolly | AFP | Getty Images

Colorado voters have passed a measure that enshrines abortion rights in the state constitution.

The measure, Amendment 79, also repeals a decadesold ban on using taxpayer dollars to cover abortion services. It received 61% support, according to preliminary results from the Secretary of State's Office.

Abortion measures are on the ballot in 10 states in the election. So far, voters in New York and Maryland passed similar abortion ballot measures earlier today, while an amendment in Florida that aimed to expand abortion rights failed.

— Annika Kim Constantino

Former Fed Vice Chair Roger Ferguson predicts 25 basis point rate cut this week

Even as the outcome of the election remains up in the air, former Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Roger Ferguson told CNBC the Fed's interest rate decision this week is "pretty much a done deal."

"What they're going to do this week I think is baked in, and I think it's 25 basis points," he said. "I think it would be a very surprising move and unnecessarily surprising to do anything other than that."

Ferguson asserted that the Fed remains data-driven, but he was less sure about moves going forward, saying "we'll wait and see."

— Julie Coleman

Republican Bernie Moreno wins Ohio Senate in an upset

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Republican Bernie Moreno has won the Ohio Senate in an upset, NBC News projects, defeating three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a contest seen as key in the battle for control of the U.S. Senate.

The Ohio senate battle was one of the flashiest of the season, with polls showing the race at a more-or-less dead heat, besides a slight lead for Brown. Trump carried the state both times he ran for president, winning by 8 points in 2020.

The race drew more ad spending than any other Senate race in history. A crypto-backed Super PAC poured $40 million into ads backing Moreno, a businessman who made his fortune as a luxury car dealer and blockchain investor.

Brown is the Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, where he has called for more regulation of the crypto industry and scrutinized "exorbitant bank fees."

The Buckeye State also became the face of this election's immigration debate after Trump, as well as his running mate JD Vance and Trump-backed Moreno, promoted unfounded accusations that Haitian immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio, were eating people's pets. The accusations led to a national frenzy that culminated with bomb threats to Springfield schools.

Ohio ranked seventh in CNBC's Top States for Business 2024 and fourth in cheapest states to live.

— Ece Yildirim

Harris campaign chair tells team 'clearest path' to victory lies in 'Blue Wall' states

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

The chair of Harris' campaign in an email told staff that "we have known all along that our clearest path to 270 electoral votes lies through the Blue Wall states."

"We feel good about what we're seeing," Jen O'Malley Dillon, the chair, wrote in the email.

The Blue Wall states are Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which have a combined 44 Electoral College votes.

O'Malley Dillon said the campaign had "overperformed turnout expectations in Philadelphia, and overperformed in our early vote expectations in Bucks County" in Pennsylvania. "We expect to see higher turnout in Philadelphia than in 2020," she wrote.

She added that "we have seen strong turnout in" Detroit, but that "we are awaiting a significant amount of votes to come in" in Michigan."

The chair said she did not expect complete results in Wisconsin until between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday.

"We'll continue to keep you all updated as we get more information," O'Malley Dillon wrote. "This is what we've been built for, so let's finish up what we have in front of us tonight, get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow."

— Dan Mangan

House Speaker Johnson says he'll join Trump at Mar-a-Lago tonight

Matthew Hinton | AP

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a close Trump ally, says he's planning to go to Mar-a-Lago, where the Republican presidential nominee is hunkered down as vote counts trickle in.

"In a little bit, we're going to go to Mar-a-Lago, I think, and be down there with President Trump," Johnson said, speaking in his home state of Louisiana.

Trump was scheduled to host a dinner with top donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort this evening. He may also later go to his campaign watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Harris wins Oregon

Harris will win Oregon, adding eight electoral votes to her column, NBC News projects.

— Kevin Breuninger

Harris wins California

Josh Edelson | Afp | Getty Images

Harris will win California, NBC News projects.

California, which is the vice president's home state, has 54 votes in the Electoral College, by far the largest number of any state.

A Democrat has won the presidential election in California every year since 1992.

— Dan Mangan

Trump wins Idaho

Trump will win Idaho, which has four electoral votes, NBC News projects.

— Kevin Breuninger

Echelon Insights' Patrick Ruffini talks Trump's performance in Georgia so far

Republican pollster, strategist and co-founder of Echelon Insights Patrick Ruffini examined Trump's performance in Georgia so far, where he said most of the vote is in. He said "a number of people are pretty bullish" on Trump in the key swing state. He explained many votes from rural areas came in early and came in red, but noted that other regions in the state are also important.

"Georgia is obviously more than the rural areas, and it's more than the city of Atlanta," he said. "You've seen exploding growth in the suburbs and the outer ring of suburbs where actually Vice President Harris is making gains."

— Julie Coleman

Trump Media shares gain nearly 40% in late trading on Robinhood

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Shares of Trump's media company surged in special late trading on the Robinhood brokerage, as investors see an edge for the former president in the U.S. election.

Trump Media & Technology Group jumped about 10% as formal after-hours trading came to an end Tuesday. The stock added to those gains on Robinhood, surging about 40% to $47.45 per share by 10:36 p.m. ET.

The stock is viewed by investors as a proxy for Trump's election prospects. Shares have been volatile throughout the campaign, rising and falling on perceptions of the former president's chances of winning.

— Spencer Kimball, Jeff Cox

Bitcoin hits new $75,000 record as crypto traders bet on Trump advantage

Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images

Bitcoin hit an all-time high as the first projected results of the presidential race roll in and crypto investors bet on Trump securing an electoral advantage.

The price of bitcoin reached exactly $75,000 at one point, a more than 10% leap, according to Coin Metrics. Its previous high was on March 14 when it hit $73,797.68.

The rally came as Trump pulled an early lead in the Electoral College, but before any of the deciding battlegrounds had been called by the NBC News Decision Desk.

Over the course of the campaign, Trump has tried to reposition himself as the more crypto-friendly candidate, in part a play for young male voters. In July, he delivered the keynote speech at the biggest bitcoin conference of the year.

It is a pivot from his time in the White House when he openly came out against the cryptocurrency.

Read the full story here.

— Tanaya Macheel, Rebecca Picciotto

Google curbs politics discussion among employees on Election Day

Anindito Mukherjee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google has been moderating and removing employees' internal election-related conversations, CNBC learned Tuesday.

Ahead of the elections, Google execs warned employees to keep political opinions and statements away from a popular internal discussion forum called Memegen, according to correspondence viewed by CNBC. Employees continued posting about the election and criticizing the company's policies on Tuesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo Monday reminding employees of political discussion policies and that people turn to the company's services for "high-quality and reliable information."

New leadership guidance shows the company is taking expanded action to temper internal political discussions, which it says now includes national policy events, geopolitical content, military conflicts and economic actions. Google also said it would permanently ban employees from the platform if they violate policies three times, and that it would use artificial intelligence technology to better detect violative content.

However, employees do not all agree with the posts being removed and that could potentially revive backlash from Googlers regarding workplace discussion limitations.

— Jennifer Elias

Yale's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld: CEOs 'don't want anything to do' with Trump

Historically, about half of major business leaders in the country supported the Republican presidential candidate "vocally and financially," Yale School of Management's senior associate dean Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC.

But this dynamic has changed drastically over the past three election cycles, he said, pointing to a marked silence among many major Wall Street players — with the exception of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"The CEOs don't want anything to do with Trump, but if he gets in, they know they have to do business with him, so they don't want to be hostile," Sonnenfeld said. "But the support has completely dropped away."

Other prominent Wall Street names who have backed Trump this year include Pershing Square Capital Management CEO and founder Bill Ackman and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman.

— Julie Coleman

Trump wins Iowa, NBC projects

Trump will win Iowa, gaining six electoral votes, NBC News projects.

The midwestern state, which Trump won in 2016 and 2020, was not considered to be in play for most of the 2024 cycle. But after a preelection poll of Iowa from well-regarded pollster Ann Selzer showed Harris with an edge, the state was suddenly on the national radar.

— Kevin Breuninger

Ted Cruz wins Texas Senate race: Democrat Colin Allred falls short

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is projected to defeat Democratic challenger Colin Allred, according to NBC, ending one of the year's most watched Senate races.

A Democrat hasn't won a Senate race in the Lone Star State since 1988, but the party was optimistic it could change that after polls showed Cruz with only a 3 to 5 point lead over Allred, an attorney and former linebacker for the NFL.

Cruz won his 2018 reelection campaign by just a 2.6 percentage points against Beto O'Rourke in 2018, leading Democrats to believe they might flip the state.

The race was massively expensive, with both Cruz and Allred both spending roughly $75 million, according to Open Secrets.

Trump campaign shifts to solely 'optimism'

Carlos Barria | Reuters

Three Trump campaign officials told NBC News that the mood at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort has moved from "cautious optimism" toward just "optimism."

One advisor cited "substantial gains" among Black and Latino voters.

"All signs still point to a great result," the advisor said. "Optimistic but still watching."

— Dan Mangan

Harris wins Colorado

Harris will win Colorado's 10 electoral votes, NBC News projects.

--Ashley Capoot

Alsobrooks wins Maryland Senate race, defeating GOP Gov. Hogan

Andrew Harnik | Getty Images

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks is set to become Maryland's first Black senator, NBC News projects, after defeating former Gov. Larry Hogan in an unexpectedly competitive test of the state's almost 40 years long Democratic streak.

Hogan's centrist policy platform helped ensure that Alsobrooks did not run away with the race in the deep-blue state, which Biden won by 33 points in 2020.

More than $35 million was spent in the race, but the bulk of it was spent by Alsobrooks' campaign.

—Ece Yildirim

Harris wins Colorado, NBC projects

Harris will win Colorado and its 10 electoral votes, NBC News projects.

— Kevin Breuninger

Polls have closed in Nevada, the final battleground state

Frederic J. Brown | Afp | Getty Images

Polls have closed in Nevada, the last of seven swing states.

Nevada has six votes in the Electoral College.

Polls in the other battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — closed earlier this evening.

— Dan Mangan

Trump wins Kansas, Montana and Utah, NBC projects

Trump will win Kansas, Montana and Utah, netting him 16 electoral votes, NBC News projects.

Trump won all three states in the 2020 and 2016 elections as well.

— Kevin Breuninger

Trump wins Ohio, NBC News projects

Trump will win Ohio's 17 electoral votes, NBC News projects, marking the third consecutive presidential election that he has claimed victory in the Buckeye State.

— Rebecca Picciotto

New York and Maryland voters approve ballot measures to expand abortion rights

Newsday Llc | Newsday | Getty Images

Ballot measures to expand abortion rights have passed in New York and Maryland.

Prop 1 in New York adds language to the state constitution guaranteeing that individuals cannot be denied rights on the basis of their "ethnicity, national origin, age, disability" or "sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy."

Question 1 in Maryland enshrined the right to abortion in the state's constitution.

— Annie Nova

Harris wins Illinois, NBC News projects

Harris will win Illinois, clinching the state's 19 electoral votes, NBC News projects.

— Ashley Capoot

Trump Media executives awarded millions more shares of DJT stock on Election Day

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes and three other company executives on Tuesday received more than 2.4 million additional shares of DJT, the company revealed in a series of election night regulatory filings.

Nunes got 1.3 million more shares, according to a "Form 4" filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company's Chief Technology Officer Vladimir Novachki received 546,378 shares. General Counsel and Secretary Scott Glabe got 336,576 shares, and Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Phillip Juhan got 244,739 shares, SEC filings show.

The executives will gain full ownership of their new stock in two gradual increments: 25% of it will vest on Christmas Day, and the remaining 75% will vest in nine quarterly installments ending March 25, 2027.

— Kevin Breuninger

Ohio voters divided on immigration: NBC News exit poll

Megan Jelinger | Reuters

Ohio voters are almost dead split on the effect of immigration, according to an early NBC News exit poll.

Roughly 47% of voters said they believe immigrants hurt the U.S., while 46% said they help.

The race in Ohio is still too early to call, according to the NBC News Decision Desk.

But immigration has remained at the top of voters' priorities throughout the election as Trump has slammed Harris' management of the border and proposed a hardline immigrant deportation policy.

Ohio, in particular, became a hotbed of controversy on the immigration issue due to Trump and Vance spreading false conspiracies about Haitian immigrants eating people's pets in Springfield.

Those rumors were not backed by verifiable evidence, and Ohio governing officials including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine rebuked them.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Harris wins New York, NBC News projects

Harris will win New York's 28 electoral votes, NBC News projects.

— Ashley Capoot

Harris wins Rhode Island, NBC News projects

Harris will win Rhode Island's four electoral votes, NBC News projects.

— Ashley Capoot

Trump wins Louisiana and Mississippi, NBC projects

Trump will win Mississippi's six electoral votes and Louisiana's eight electoral votes, NBC projects.

Trump won both states in 2020 as well.

— Ece Yildirim

Election paraphernalia spotted at New York Stock Exchange

Alex Harring | CNBC

From "Make America Great Again" signs to Harris-Walz camo hats, partisan merchandise has been everywhere this election cycle. The New York Stock Exchange, a symbol of the U.S. financial market, is no exception.

While it may not be visible to CNBC viewers, parts of the trading floor had themed accessories on Election Day. One area was lined with red hats for Trump above stickers with the slogan "Take America Back."

— Alex Harring

Suburban white women are backing Trump, but by a smaller margin than in 2020

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Roughly 51% of suburban white women have cast votes for Trump, down 5 percentage points compared to 56% in 2020, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.

Among suburban women overall, 45% are backing Trump, nearly unchanged from 2020, while 53% are favoring Harris.

Among all female voters, women are breaking for Harris by a 12-point margin.

— Jessica Dickler

Florida ballot measure to expand abortion rights fails

Octavio Jones | Afp | Getty Images

Florida's Amendment 4, which would have provided a constitutional right to abortion before fetal viability, has narrowly failed to reach the 60% threshold needed to pass, NBC News projects.

Abortion in Florida will remain banned beyond six weeks of pregnancy, except in rare circumstances.

— Annie Nova

Polls close in battleground states Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin

Emily Elconin | Reuters

Polls closed in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The three states are among seven battleground states considered crucial for either Trump or Harris to reach the 270 votes in the Electoral College necessary to win the presidency.

— Dan Mangan

Gender gap holding steady compared to past presidential elections

Paul Hennessy | Anadolu | Getty Images

The gap between the voting preferences of men and women is not widening so far compared with past presidential elections, according to a NBC News exit poll.

Women are breaking for Harris by a 12-point margin, with the vice president securing 55% support compared to Trump's 43%. Men, meanwhile, are going for Trump by a 9-point margin, with the former president securing 53% support compared to 44% for Harris.

The 21-point gap between the voting preferences of men and women is similar to the 23-point margin in 2020 and the 24-point margin in 2016.

It is still early in the national vote count and the numbers could change, according to NBC.

The Harris campaign is banking on winning the support of women by an overwhelming margin.

— Spencer Kimball

Trump wins Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota, NBC projects

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Trump will win Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota, NBC News projects.

The haul nets him 49 total electoral votes: 40 from Texas and three each from the other three states.

— Kevin Breuninger

Senate race in New Jersey too close to call, NBC News projects

Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images

The Senate race in New Jersey that pits Democratic Rep. Andy Kim against Republican Curtis Bashaw is too close to call, NBC News projects.

The seat is in play following Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's indictment and ultimate resignation.

— Jessica Dickler

Correction: An earlier version mischaracterized NBC News' projection of the New Jersey Senate race.

Voters split on U.S. involvement in Israel-Gaza conflict

Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolu | Getty Images

Voters are divided on the question of U.S. support for Israel in its war on Gaza, according to early results in the NBC News Exit Poll.

About one-third of voters said the American government's support for Israel was too strong, compared with another one-third that said it was not strong enough.

Nearly as many people said support for Israel has been about right.

Harris voters were slightly more likely than not to say that U.S. support for Israel has been too strong, while 50% of Trump voters said that support was not strong enough.

— Dan Mangan

Harris wins Delaware, NBC News projects

Harris will beat Trump in Delaware, NBC News projects, securing her the state's three electoral votes.

— Rebecca Picciotto

WATCH: Florida Sen. Rick Scott delivers victory speech

Latino men are breaking for Trump, according to NBC News Exit Poll

Chin Lee | Houston Chronicle | Hearst Newspapers | Getty Images

Latino men are breaking for Trump by a 10-point margin, 54% to 44%, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.

Trump has gained ground with Latino men over recent presidential cycles.

But the latest tally is a dramatic change from the 2020 election, when Latino men backed President Joe Biden over Trump by a 23-point margin — 59% to 36%.

Democrats have also lost some ground with Latina women. Harris has a 25-point advantage among Latina women, down from Biden's 39-point advantage in 2020.

The economy is the most important issue for Latino voters, with the state of democracy second, followed by abortion as the next top-of-mind issue, according to NBC News.

Latino men and Latina women are divided on who they trust most to handle the economy.

About 52% of Latino men said they trusted Trump more to handle the economy, while 58% of Latina women said they trust Harris.

In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by a roughly 2-to-1 margin among all Latinos who voted.

— Jessica Dickler

Trump wins Arkansas, NBC News projects

Trump will win Arkansas, clinching the ruby-red state's six electoral votes, NBC News projects.

— Kevin Breuninger

Marijuana legalization fails in Florida, NBC projects

Brad Horrigan | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

A ballot measure in Florida that would have legalized recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older failed to pass, NBC News has projected.

Trump had said in September that he planned to vote in favor of the measure.

— Ece Yildirim

Former Commerce Secretary says tariffs are 'the big question mark' as the rest of the world watches votes pour in

While every country is looking at the U.S. election through a different lens, Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez told CNBC that trade is top of mind across the board.

"The big question mark that the world is looking at is tariffs," he said. "Tariffs have gone beyond a trade issue, you know, they're linked to geopolitical issues.

-- Julie Coleman

Trump wins South Carolina, NBC projects

Trump will win South Carolina's nine electoral votes, NBC News projects.

— Kevin Breuninger

Scandal-plagued Republican Mark Robinson loses North Carolina governor race, NBC projects

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican whose bid to become the state's governor was derailed by multiple damning scandals, will lose to Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein, NBC News projects.

The Trump campaign had distanced itself from Robinson in the final weeks of the race, after CNN reported in mid-September that Robinson had written a series of racist and sexually graphic posts on an online porn forum years earlier.

Robinson denied the report. He sued CNN in mid-October, alleging the news outlet published damaging false claims about him.

— Kevin Breuninger

Follow the Electoral College vote counts live

Trump wins Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and Oklahoma, NBC projects

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Trump will win Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and Oklahoma, NBC News projects — netting him 37 electoral votes.

Tennessee has 11 electoral votes, Alabama 9, Missouri 10 and Oklahoma 7. Each state was predicted for Trump in recent polls. The Republican former president also won the four states in the 2020 presidential election.

— Sara Lindsay

Harris will win Maryland, Massachusetts and D.C., NBC projects

Stephanie Scarbrough | Via Reuters

Harris will win Maryland's 10 electoral votes, Massachusetts' 11 electoral votes and D.C.'s three electoral votes, NBC News projects.

— Jessica Dickler

Trump wins Florida, NBC News projects

Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Trump will win Florida, NBC News projects.

Florida has 30 votes in the Electoral College, making it a much-coveted prize in presidential elections.

Trump won the state in both 2016 and 2020.

A Democrat last won the state in 2012, when then-incumbent President Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney. Obama also won the state in 2008.

— Dan Mangan

Florida Republican Rick Scott keeps Senate seat, fending off Democrat challenger

Marco Bello | Reuters

Florida Republican incumbent Sen. Rick Scott will defeat Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, NBC News projects, preserving his seat in one of the more closely watched Senate races this cycle.

Scott was elected to the Senate in 2018, flipping the seat that had been formerly held by Democrat Bill Nelson. Before that, Scott served two terms as Florida's governor.

Both candidates worked to frame themselves as fiscal conservatives as inflation and high living costs remain voters' top issues, mirroring nationwide election priorities. In particular, Scott blamed the Biden-Harris administration for soaring inflation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which he attributed to the White House's spending levels.

Going into Election Day, Scott was favored to win the race, at least in part due to his incumbent advantage.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Musk arrives at Mar-a-Lago

Carlos Barria | Reuters

Musk has arrived at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, NBC News has learned. The tech billionaire has been a vocal supporter of Trump ahead of the election and plans to spend election night with the former president to watch voting results come in.

— Ashley Capoot

Voters are overwhelmingly concerned about postelection violence, NBC News early exit poll finds

Allison Robbert | Afp | Getty Images

A majority of 71% of voters are concerned about postelection violence, an NBC News early exit poll finds.

Eighty-two percent of Harris voters and 59% of Trump supporters say they are concerned. More women than men express concern about postelection violence, at 79% to 61%, respectively.

— Ece Yildirim

Trump wins West Virginia, NBC projects

Trump will win West Virginia's four electoral votes, NBC projects.

— Kevin Breuninger

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wins Joe Manchin's Senate seat, flipping it red, NBC projects

Mike Segar | Reuters

West Virginia's Republican Gov. Jim Justice will win the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, NBC News projects.

Justice's projected win, which was widely expected, marks a gain for the GOP as it seeks to take control of the Senate.

— Kevin Breuninger

Musk, America PAC sued for $1 million voter giveaway not being random

Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images

Two federal lawsuits alleging fraud were filed against billionaire Elon Musk and his America PAC over their $1 million daily swing voter giveaway not being "randomly" awarded, as Musk had claimed.

The civil suits in Texas and Michigan were filed a day after the political action committee's treasurer testified the people given the $1 million were not selected randomly. Instead, the awardees were chosen to be spokespeople for that Trump-backing PAC, and were receiving that amount as compensation.

Both plaintiffs said in their suits they had signed a petition for the political action committee saying they supported the U.S. Constitution's First and Second Amendments, as Musk had said would make them eligible for the $1 million award.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office sued Musk and the PAC last week, accusing them of running an illegal lottery and of violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws.

The D.A.'s request that the PAC be blocked from handing out its last planned award was denied by a judge, but that lawsuit will continue.

— Dan Mangan

No significant national-level disruptions to U.S. election infrastructure, CISA says

Jessica Mcgowan | Getty Images

Federal cybersecurity officials have not identified any significant incidents with national-level effects to U.S. election infrastructure security, Cait Conley, senior advisor to the director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters in a 6:30 p.m. briefing.

"We've seen extreme weather affect numerous states and territories, with election officials effectively implementing contingency plans where appropriate to ensure all voters have the opportunity to participate," Conley said.

Conley encouraged Americans to remain patient as polls close and election officials certify the results. She cautioned that foreign adversaries may also try to continue to spread misinformation in the coming hours and days.

"Regardless of the outcome, we can't let our adversaries have a vote in our democracy," she said.

— Ashley Capoot

Trump wins Indiana, NBC projects

Trump will win Indiana's 11 electoral votes, NBC projects.

— Kevin Breuninger

Harris wins Vermont, Trump wins Kentucky, NBC projects

Harris will win Vermont and Trump will win Kentucky, NBC News projects, marking the first two states in the presidential election to be called by the network's Decision Desk.

Vermont has three electoral votes. Kentucky has eight electoral votes.

— Kevin Breuninger

Follow House and Senate race results here all night

CNBC is tracking control of the House and Senate. Follow that here.

Nearly half of voters say their current financial situation is worse than four years ago: NBC News exit poll

Marco Bello | Reuters

Roughly 45% of voters report feeling financially worse off today than four years ago, according to initial results from the NBC News exit poll.

That is a higher percentage of dissatisfaction than any of the past five presidential elections. In 2008, in the wake of the financial crisis, 42% of voters said they were financially worse off.

The downbeat financial sentiment comes during an election where the economy and high living costs have remained a top voting issue.

Despite voters' pessimism, recent data has shown a strong economic recovery since the Covid-19 pandemic rocked supply chains, housing, consumer prices and more.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Some are ‘doom spending’ to cope with the 2024 presidential elections and other issues

Retail therapy is thinly coating voters' anxieties from the presidential election — and their wallets know it.

About 27% of polled shoppers say they are "doom spending," or spending cash despite concerns about the economy and foreign affairs, according to a new report by Intuit Credit Karma. The habit is more prevalent among younger generations, with 37% of Gen Zers and 39% of millennials saying they do it.

More than half, or 60%, of Americans surveyed are concerned with the state of the world and economy, more than they were a year ago. The site polled 1,001 U.S. adults in late October.

While shoppers might be looking for "a sense of control," according to Courtney Alev, a consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma, it is important to know that it can lead to bigger financial woes.

— Ana Teresa Solá

Elon Musk vows America PAC will continue anti-Soros work after election

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

Musk said during an "election discussion" on social media site X that his America PAC, a pro-Trump super political action committee, would continue its work after the presidential election.

He said the group would "keep going after this election" to influence outcomes of midterms, intermediate elections and elections at the district attorney level across the U.S. He then took a shot at philanthropist billionaire and Holocaust survivor George Soros, who handed control of his $25 billion empire to his son, Alex, last year.

The older Soros, often targeted by right-wing conspiracists, had been one of the U.S. Democratic Party's largest donors, donating some $140 million to politically charged advocacy organizations and ballot initiatives in 2021, for example.

Musk has frequently berated him and his Open Society Foundations, a group of pro-democracy charities that works in more than 100 countries.

A priority for America PAC, Musk suggested, would be to help elect district attorneys "who prosecute repeat violent criminals who are obviously a danger to people."

Musk contributed more than $118 million to the America PAC this election cycle.

— Lora Kolodny

Harris and Trump vie for the Latino vote

Samuel Corum | AFP | Getty Images

Harris and Trump are competing for the crucial Latino vote on Election Day.

While white voters are viewing Trump less favorably now than four years ago, Trump's favorability ticked up slightly among both Black and Latino voters, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll.

Democrats have had a historical advantage among Latino voters, but that edge has declined over recent presidential cycles, according to a separate NBC News/Telemundo/CNBC poll, as Trump gained ground with Latino men.

The economy is the most important issue for Latino voters, according to NBC News, with the state of democracy second, followed by abortion as the next top-of-mind issue.

Yet, Latino men and Latina women were divided on who they said they trusted most to handle the economy. A majority of Latino men, roughly 52%, said they trusted Trump, while 58% of Latina women said they trust Harris more to handle the economy.

Together, Latino voters now account for 14.7% of all eligible voters in the U.S., or about 36.2 million people, up almost 4 million from 2020, according to the Pew Research Center.

— Jessica Dickler

Abortion rights measures in key swing states could play decisive role in election outcome

Josh Ritchie | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Abortion could be decisive in the outcome of the first presidential election since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with reproductive rights on the ballot in key swing states.

Voters in Nevada and Arizona will vote on measures that would enshrine a right to abortion in their state constitutions. Democrats are hoping those referendums will drive turnout, particularly among women, and boost Harris.

Harris has vowed to veto any attempt at a national ban and sign legislation that guarantees reproductive rights.

Trump has boasted about the decisive role the justices he appointed to the Supreme Court played in overturning federal constitutional protections for abortion.

But he dodged questions about how he voted on Florida's ballot measure that would make abortion a right under the state's constitution.

Olivier Touron | Afp | Getty Images

Arizona currently allows abortion up to the 15th week of pregnancy. The ballot measure would expand abortion rights by about nine weeks until fetal viability.

Nevada law already allows abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy, but a constitutional amendment would be harder to overturn. If the Nevada measures pass, voters will have to vote on it again in 2026.

Abortion rights are also on the ballot in Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota. In New York, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment that would bar discrimination based on gender identity and pregnancy outcomes.

— Spencer Kimball

Stock futures rise slightly as traders await U.S. election results

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher as Wall Street awaited election results.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 55 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures traded just above the flatline.

— Fred Imbert

Here's when polls close in key swing states

Samuel Corum | Afp | Getty Images

Here is when polls close in the key battleground states.

Georgia: 7 p.m. ET

North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET

Pennsylvania: 8 p.m. ET, though a court order extended polling place hours in Laflin Borough (Luzerne County) until 9:30 p.m. ET and Cambria County until 10 p.m. ET

Arizona: 9 p.m. ET

Michigan: 9 p.m. ET

Wisconsin: 9 p.m. ET

Nevada: 10 p.m. ET

— Ashley Capoot

Philadelphia commissioner slams Trump for pushing 'massive CHEATING' claim

Rachel Wisniewski | Reuters

Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein pushed back on Trump's Truth Social post claiming without evidence that there is "a lot of talk about massive CHEATING" in the key swing state's largest city.

"There is absolutely no truth to this allegation," Bluestein wrote on social media site X, responding directly to Trump's claim on Truth Social.

"It is yet another example of disinformation," Bluestein wrote. "Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure."

Bluestein is one of three city commissioners who are members of the board in charge of election operations and voter registration in Philadelphia.

— Kevin Breuninger

Voters are most worried about democracy, followed by economy, NBC News exit poll finds

Erica Dischino | Reuters

The state of democracy is the most important issue for all voters, according to NBC News exit polls, with 35% saying it is their chief concern.

The economy is a close second, with 31% viewing it as a major concern. Voters rank abortion as their next top-of-mind issue at 14%, immigration comes in fourth place at 11% and only 4% name foreign policy as their top issue.

While more than half of Harris voters say democracy is their biggest concern, more than half of Trump supporters point to the economy.

— Ece Yildirim

White voters view Trump less favorably than in 2020, NBC News exit poll shows

Joseph Prezioso | Afp | Getty Images

Trump is seen less favorably by white voters than he was in 2020, but the Republican saw an uptick in his favorability among Black and Latino voters, according to early results from the NBC News exit poll.

In 2020, Trump was seen favorably by 57% of white voters. That dropped to 49% in this election, the exit poll found.

Among Latinos, 42% viewed him favorably, four percentage points higher than in 2020.

Trump's favorability was lowest among Black voters, at 14%. That likewise was four points higher than his favorability in that group in 2020.

— Dan Mangan

Jamie Dimon makes no endorsement: 'We must begin the work of bringing our nation together'

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon today continued to refrain from endorsing a presidential candidate, calling instead for unity in a statement on Election Day.

"Our country is now concluding one of the hardest fought and at times divisive elections in our recent history," he said. "The American people are making their decision and soon it will be time for all of us to unite behind our President elect and all of our national leaders. We must begin the work of bringing our nation together and focusing on the pressing economic and global issues before us."



Dimon added, "This is a time that requires all of us to find common ground and most importantly, a time to respect and uphold our democratic process. Our country is the envy of the world and if we can work together, we will ensure that it stays that way for generations to come."

Trump claimed in October that he had received Dimon's endorsement, a claim JPMorgan Chase flatly denied.

— Josephine Rozzelle

President Biden is keeping his schedule light tomorrow

Nathan Howard | Reuters

President Biden's only publicly scheduled event tomorrow is his daily closed-door briefing set for 2:45 p.m. E.T., according to the White House.

It is a light schedule for the president the day after the election, punctuating a rocky election saga during which he dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris to replace him.

The White House also called an early "lid" today just after 4 p.m. E.T., meaning Biden does not have any other scheduled public events for the evening.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Trump Media posts surprise earnings report showing $19 million loss

Omar Marques | Lightrocket | Getty Images

In a surprise filing on Election Day, Trump's social media company reported a third-quarter net loss of more than $19.2 million on revenue of just over $1 million.

Trump Media, which trades as DJT on the Nasdaq, also reported an operating loss of $23.7 million.

The company said in a press release that its revenues are mostly tied to "emerging advertising initiatives on the Truth Social platform and other advertising initiatives now being tested with various partners."

Trump Media stock initially fell more than 7% in after-hours trading, but it quickly pared those losses.

For the first nine months of 2024, Trump Media has reported about $2.6 million in revenue and a net loss of $363 million, the regulatory filing shows.

The company, which started publicly trading in late March after merging with a blank-check firm, also boasted that it ended the latest fiscal quarter with no debt and $673 million in cash and investments.

Trump Media boasts a market capitalization of nearly $7 billion, and it continues to generate heavy trading activity, especially in the lead-up to the election.

Many analysts say that is largely because the company's retail investors, of which there are roughly 650,000, according to Nunes, are Trump fans who are buying the stock as a way to support the Republican nominee.

"This has been an extraordinary quarter for the Company," CEO Devin Nunes said Tuesday in a statement, adding that Trump Media is continuing to "explore additional possibilities for growth."

— Kevin Breuninger

Trump campaign blocks journalists from election night watch party

Eva Marie Uzcategui | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Trump campaign has blocked several reporters from its election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida, reportedly in retaliation for their coverage of the campaign.

Media outlets that had journalists denied entry to the event included Politico, Axios, Puck and Voice of America, according to CNN.

"I know I told you that I would be covering the Trump election night party from Palm Beach but turns out I have pissed off Trump's campaign manager with my reporting and they decided to deny my credentials," Puck's Tara Palmeri said on the podcast "Somebody's Gotta Win."

Palmeri was supposed to broadcast from the watch party for Amazon's election night special but now will do so from Los Angeles with Brian Williams.

— Dan Mangan

Cheaper health-care plans on Affordable Care Act marketplace at risk in election

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The fate of the Affordable Care Act's enhanced subsidies likely depends on who wins the presidency, as well as which parties gain majorities in the House and Senate.

If Democrats manage to hold their narrow majority in the Senate, or flip the GOP-controlled House, they will likely make extending the ACA's larger subsidies a top priority, said Cynthia Cox, vice president and director of the program on the ACA at KFF, a health policy research organization.

The government-backed aid, originally passed during the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to expire at the end of 2025.

For her part, Harris has made clear she wants to keep in place that boosted financial assistance, which has significantly lowered the costs of coverage for people buying plans on the ACA marketplace.

An individual earning $60,000 a year now has a monthly premium of $425, compared to $539 before the enhanced subsidies, according to a rough estimate provided by Cox. Meanwhile, a family of four making about $120,000 currently pays $850 a month instead of $1,649.

"Whoever wins the elections, it's not clear whether these subsidies would be renewed or not," Cox said, adding that if Republicans make big gains on Election Day, they would likely let the enhanced subsidies expire.

Permanently extending the subsidies could cost around $25 billion a year, according to an estimate by the Congressional Budget Office.

"That's the concern from Republicans about extending them," Cox said.

Around 3.8 million people will lose their health insurance if the aid is dropped, the Congressional Budget Office estimates. Those who maintain their coverage are likely to pay higher premiums.

— Annie Nova

Toy prices could jump more than 50% from Trump's tariffs

Trump's universal tariff proposals could cause the largest price spike on toys, according to a new report from the National Retail Federation.

But furniture, household appliances and footwear would also become significantly more expensive under the former president's hardline approach to trade, the NRF found.

— Annie Nova

White House calls early lid, suggesting Biden won't hold Election Day events

Anna Rose Layden | Getty Images

The White House called an early travel and photo "lid," meaning there will be no more public events held there for the rest of the day.

That indicates President Biden "does not intend to participate" in any Election Day events, according to a reporter at the White House who announced the lid just after 4 p.m. ET.

Biden, who dropped his reelection bid in July amid sinking approval ratings and low marks on the economy and immigration, has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail. Harris, the vice president, has put some distance between herself and her boss in recent remarks.

Earlier Tuesday, Biden shared a statement congratulating Boeing and the machinists' union IAM for reaching a deal to end a lengthy strike.

— Kevin Breuninger

Elon Musk to join Trump at Mar-a-Lago for election night watch

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

Tech billionaire Musk will spend election night with Trump at the former president's Mar-a-Lago club to watch voting results.

Musk, the Tesla CEO who also owns the social media site X, frequently shares false claims suggesting noncitizens are systematically voting in U.S. elections.

The billionaire's political action committee, America PAC, has backed Trump.

— Lora Kolodny

Biden congratulates Boeing and IAM for ending strike

Jordan Gale | Afp | Getty Images

President Biden spoke today with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, as well as Brian Bryant, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and Jon Holden, president of IAM District 751.

Biden congratulated the IAM leaders and Boeing for reaching a contract that ended the Boeing machinists' strike and which "reflects the hard work and sacrifices of 33,000 Machinist workers," the White House said.

— Ece Yildirim

Election day anxiety? Therapists share tips on how to cope

Faith Ninivaggi | Reuters

Election Day can cause people's stress levels to spiral out of control, therapists say.

"With the stakes of the election perceived to be so high on both sides, it's inevitable that we're all anxious wrecks," Jason Wu, a psychologist in San Jose, California, told CNBC in an interview.

David Goldberg, a psychologist and psychoanalyst in Birmingham, Alabama, echoed the sentiment.

"The narrative by both sides is that the winner of this election determines whether this country thrives or is driven to destruction," Goldberg said. "The hyperbole expressed in the sound bytes are both extreme and terrifying. As such, people are anxious as hell!"

But the therapists detailed steps people could take to feel better throughout the day — or days, since voting results could take a while.

How to cope with Election Day anxiety

"If you're only a little stressed, maybe a more relaxing activity like making some tea will be all you need," Wu said. "But if your levels of stress are high, then you need a higher intensity or distracting activity to match it. Listen to some loud music or go for a run."

Goldberg agreed that distractions were crucial on a day like today.

"Maybe it's time to make that new recipe with the kids, or how about breakfast for dinner?" Goldberg said. "Journaling and talking to friends and loved ones can also be helpful."

Shannon Hanrahan, a psychologist in Los Angeles, recommended setting "designated times to check the news or social media" to avoid doom scrolling all day.

"Limiting exposure helps reduce anxiety and regain a sense of control over what you consume," Hanrahan said.

People can also try to take meaningful action in a variety of ways, she said.

"Direct any feelings of powerlessness into constructive efforts, like volunteering, supporting community initiatives, or simply preparing a meal for a neighbor," Hanrahan said. "Engaging in acts of kindness or support can create a renewed sense of agency and connection."

Jacent Wamala, a marriage and family therapist in Las Vegas, recommends opting for healthy foods when anxious.

"You need energy physically and mentally to manage your mind and your mood," Wamala said.

Stepping outside can also help calm you down, she said. "Take a walk, look at the sky," Wamala said. "It's scientifically proven to relieve stress. Even if it's for a few minutes, make it a priority."

— Annie Nova

Trump Media trading halted repeatedly after sudden pullback

Trump Media was repeatedly halted due to volatility in midday trading after the company majority owned by Donald Trump suddenly lost its double-digit gains.

DJT shares were trading above $40 after 1:30 p.m. ET, but suddenly fell to $35.51 when the first five-minute halt occurred at 2:48 p.m.

Less than two minutes after trading resumed, shares turned negative for the day and were halted again.

Shares were flat at $34.35 when trading was halted for a third time.

Many of Trump Media's retail investors are fans of the Republican nominee who are buying the stock as a way to support him or bet on his chances of winning the election.

— Kevin Breuninger

RFK Jr. could influence health policy if Trump wins. Here's what's at stake

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Trump has said he will give Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine skeptic, a "big role" in health care if he wins the presidency.

That possibility is raising alarm bells among health experts, who say elevating Kennedy, even in an informal role, could lead to serious consequences for patients, drugmakers and public health in the U.S. overall.

Kennedy has suggested that some vaccines should be taken off the market, and experts said he could use his antivaccine rhetoric to deter more Americans from receiving Covid shots and other routine vaccinations. If vaccination rates fall, especially among children, vaccine-preventable diseases such as polio and measles could potentially make a comeback.

The former environmental lawyer likely will not be able to change the government's complex drug approval process, health-care insiders noted, which is good news for patients and the pharmaceutical industry. But Trump could still give him a new platform to politicize certain treatments he opposes and tout others that are not proven to be safe and effective.

Read CNBC's full report on what RFK Jr. could mean for health if Trump wins the White House.

— Annika Kim Constantino

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake says she'll accept election results

Christian Petersen | Getty Images

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for a Senate seat from Arizona, told reporters, "I will accept the results of the election."

Lake has supported false claims by Trump that he won the 2020 presidential election and has refused to concede that she lost her race for Arizona governor in 2022.

The former television news anchor is running against Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, in the election to fill the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent.

— Dan Mangan

No major national-level disruptions to U.S. election infrastructure, CISA says

Bill Pugliano | Getty Images

As of 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, federal cybersecurity officials have not identified any major national-level disruptions affecting the security of U.S. election infrastructure, Cait Conley, senior advisor to the director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters in a briefing.

"As of now, as expected, we are seeing the routine types of Election Day disruptions and localized pockets across the country," Conley said.

Conley encouraged Americans to seek out their state and local election officials for accurate updates about their individual communities.

— Ashley Capoot

The most expensive election cycle ever: Nearly $11 billion spent on political ads

Source: AdImpact

The 2024 election cycle is officially the most expensive of all time, according to data firm AdImpact, which tracked nearly $10.9 billion in total political ad spending.

The cycle exceeds the previous benchmark set in 2020, when election ad spending totaled about $8.5 billion.

A massive chunk of this cycle's spending — $2.2 billion — came in the last two weeks alone, AdImpact found. The top ad spender in that time was the Democratic-aligned Future Forward PAC, which burned through more than $170 million, and the top market was Philadelphia, where more than $106 million was spent.

As in 2020 and 2016, Democrats have outspent Republicans on the presidential election. But unlike those races, Florida was not the top ad spending recipient in the final 60 days of the 2024 cycle.

In fact, it dropped off a cliff: The Sunshine State saw less than $1 million in ad spending over the past two months. That is as strong an indicator as any of how competitive the parties see the state, which went to Trump in the past two cycles and has seen a recent surge in GOP voter registration.

Source: AdImpact

— Kevin Breuninger

Trump's tariff plan could cost consumers $78 billion annually

Trump's proposed 10% to 20% tariffs on all imports and 60% to 100% on imports from China would cost American consumers $78 billion in annual spending power, according to National Retail Federation CEO Matt Shay, who appeared Tuesday on CNBC's "Money Movers."

"We know that foreign countries, our trading partners, would retaliate, and that would drive further negative impact on inflation," Shay said, calling a potential second Trump administration "very challenging for the American economy."

"Ultimately, tariffs are taxes on American consumers," Shay said.

— Ece Yildirim

Oil market will likely face more volatility if Trump wins, Goldman says

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A second Trump administration is more likely to bring volatility to the oil market, according to Goldman Sachs.

Trump could tighten sanctions on Iran, reducing supply from the Islamic Republic and putting upward pressure on prices in the short term, the investment bank told clients in a Monday note.

Over the medium term, however, a second Trump administration could heighten trade tensions through tariffs, putting downward pressure on global oil demand and prices, according to Goldman.

"Conceptually, the impact of a potential second Trump term on oil prices is ambiguous," Yulia Zhestkova Grigsby, vice president of commodity research at Goldman Sachs, told clients in a note Monday.

Vice President Harris is unlikely to ramp up sanctions against Iran if she wins the election, Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told clients in a note last Thursday.

Several of Trump's senior advisors have shown strong support for Israel striking Iran's nuclear and energy facilities, Croft said. Harris would likely focus on winding down the war in the Middle East, she said.

Oil prices are trading about 1% higher today as the U.S. votes.

— Spencer Kimball

Student loan forgiveness likely to dry up under Trump

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

President Joe Biden has tried again and again to find a way to deliver on his campaign promise to forgive the student debt of millions of Americans.

Biden's first plan to do so was squelched by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2023, after the justices ruled that the president did not have the power to wipe away $400 billion in consumer debt without prior authorization from Congress.

Shortly after, the president directed the U.S. Department of Education to start working on a new debt cancellation program, which has become known as Plan B. That policy is already tied up in the courts after a barrage of Republican-led legal challenges similar to the ones waged against Biden's previous effort.

The Biden administration has been fighting the GOP efforts, and if Vice President Harris wins the presidency, she is expected to continue doing so.

A Trump administration, on the other hand, would likely retract the Education Department's projects to forgive student debt and no longer defend the lawsuits against it, according to author Mark Kantrowitz, who writes extensively about student financial aid policy.

"If Trump wins, he will abandon the defense of Plan B," Kantrowitz told CNBC.

— Annie Nova

Trump on Florida's abortion ban: 'Stop talking about that'

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Trump refused to answer a question about a Florida ballot measure that would roll back the state's six-week abortion ban.

"Just stop talking about that," Trump told a reporter after casting his vote in Palm Beach.

Trump dismissed the question while standing next to former first lady Melania Trump, who expressed strong support for abortion rights in her recently released memoir.

Trump said in late August that he would vote against the ballot measure, shortly after signaling he might vote in favor of it.

— Kevin Breuninger

Musk's X town hall does not appear to be happening

Rachel Wisniewski | Reuters

Elon Musk and his pro-Trump America PAC were supposed to host a virtual town hall at 12 p.m. ET, according to the group's website, but neither Musk nor the organization have promoted it on Tuesday.

This comes after Musk's town hall on Monday night faltered due to technical difficulties, first, with a livestream and then with a Spaces session that was initiated then canceled on his social media platform X.

"Instead of a town hall Q&A tonight, I recommend listening to this discussion about the election I had today with Joe Rogan," Musk wrote in a post on X on Monday.

— Ashley Capoot and Lora Kolodny

Elon Musk: 'Men are voting in record numbers'

Samuel Corum | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Musk, owner of social media platform X and Republican megadonor, posted Tuesday on the platform that "the cavalry has arrived," in terms of men's voter turnout.

"Men are voting in record numbers," Musk wrote. "They now realize everything is at stake."

In response to Musk's post, Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller wrote, "Call every guy you know. Tell them to vote and save civilization itself."

Early voting data and polling has shown a widening gender gap this election, with men leaning to Trump and women breaking for Harris.

— Hayden Field

Rudy Giuliani arrives at Trump polling station in Mercedes he's been ordered to surrender

Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani arrived at the Florida polling station where Trump was voting in a 1980 Mercedes-Benz that he previously was ordered to surrender to two Georgia voters for defaming them, the Financial Times reported.

The Mercedes, which was previously owned by actor Lauren Bacall, was ordered to be forfeit by Giuliani to satisfy a $146 million judgment, along with his Manhattan apartment, a collection of luxury watches and sports memorabilia signed by New York Yankees sluggers Joe DiMaggio and Reggie Jackson.

On Monday, a lawyer for the election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea' Moss, told Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Liman that Giuliani had emptied the contents of his apartment without notifying the lawyer.

Ricardo Arduengo | Reuters

Liman ordered Giuliani, who represented Trump during the 2020 campaign's aftermath, to court to explain the missing property, which is subject to forfeiture.

Giuliani had falsely accused Freeman and Moss of ballot fraud at a vote-counting location in 2020, saying the mother and daughter passed each other USB flash drives like "vials of heroin or cocaine" as part of a scheme to defraud Trump of an election victory.

— Dan Mangan

The best Election Day stickers from around the country

An array of Election Day stickers from around the country: (Top row L-R): California, New Hampshire, Virginia; (Middle row L-R): Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Arizona; (Bottom row L-R): Georgia, Washington and Nevada.

Getty Images | Reuters

— Adam Jeffery

Trump votes in Palm Beach: 'I feel very confident'

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Trump is projecting confidence after casting his vote in Palm Beach, Florida.

In remarks to reporters, Trump said he has heard that he and other Republican candidates are "doing very well."

"The conservative lines, the Republican lines, are pretty long," said Trump, who was flanked by former first lady Melania Trump.

Wearing a blue suit without a tie and a red "Make America Great Again" hat, Trump added, "It just seems that the conservatives are voting very powerfully."

"I feel very confident," he said.

Asked if he has any regrets about the campaign he ran, Trump said, "I can't think of any."

— Kevin Breuninger

'It's just nuts': Harvard economist slams Trump's new Mexico tariff threat

David A. Grogan | CNBC

Former Obama administration economist Jason Furman, now a Harvard Kennedy School professor, is confounded by Trump's new threat to enact 25% tariffs on Mexico if the country does not impose harsher border restrictions.

"It's just nuts," Furman exclaimed on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," adding that the new tariff proposal "would hurt our businesses and our jobs."

"I don't get it. There's no argument for this," Furman said.

"This isn't like a master negotiator using the tariff," Furman said. "This is someone asking American people to pay over and over and over again."

Furman endorsed Harris in a letter with hundreds of other economists in September.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Closely watched New York Times 'needle' might not move due to engineers' strike

Source: New York Times

The New York Times "Needle," which freaked out Hillary Clinton supporters in 2016, and dismayed Trump supporters in 2020, might not move much even as the votes roll in tonight.

The Needle, a speedometer-like graphic that represents the statistical likelihood of a presidential candidate winning, needs data from computer systems maintained by Times engineers — who are currently on strike.

The Times' Election Analytics team said, "We will only publish a live version of the Needle if we are confident those systems are stable."

"If we are not able to stream the Needle's results live, our journalists plan to run its statistical model periodically, examine its output and publish updates in our live blog about what they see," the team wrote.

— Dan Mangan

Rudy Giuliani ordered to court to explain missing property owed to election workers

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was ordered to appear in federal court in New York City on Thursday to explain why personal property of his that two Georgia election workers have been authorized to sell off to satisfy a fraction of a $146 million defamation judgment against him is missing.

The order came on Monday, shortly after a lawyer for the workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea' Moss, notified Manhattan U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman in a jaw-dropping letter that Giuliani and his lawyer "have refused or been unable to answer basic questions about the location of most of the property."

Giuliani "apparently emptied the contents of" his New York apartment a month ago, without telling the women's lawyer.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., last year found the former New York mayor and top federal prosecutor liable for defaming the women by falsely accusing them of committing ballot fraud during the 2020 presidential election, when he was Trump's top election lawyer. A jury later said he should pay them $146 million in damages.

— Dan Mangan

National Guard activated for election help across the country

Twenty states, including the District of Columbia, have put National Guard troops on state active-duty or prepare-to-activate orders to provide election support, NBC News reported.

The number, which is likely to grow, translates to about 350 troops across both categories.

The troops are mostly available to provide cyber, law enforcement or general support for the election.

— Kevin Breuninger; Courtney Kube, NBC News; and Mosheh Gains, NBC News

How social media platforms are combating disinformation today

Dilara Irem Sancar | Anadolu | Getty Images

Social media companies such as Meta, TikTok, X and YouTube are under intense pressure to handle what's expected to be a flood of election disinformation across their platforms.

These platforms, accompanied by Snap and Reddit, have all been working with thousands of fact-checkers to identify misinformation, amplify verified voting resources and label AI-generated content ahead of Election Day.

Read CNBC's full report on how individual platforms have been preparing for today.

— Ashley Capoot

Trump Media & Technology shares jump on Election Day

Jaap Arriens | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Trump Media & Technology shares popped more than 12% as Americans headed to the polls Tuesday.

It is the latest swing for shares of the company, which operates Truth Social and is majority-owned by Republican nominee Trump. Some investors have seen the stock as a way to bet on the former president's reelection odds.

Shares of the stock rallied more than 110% in October alone, marking its first positive month since March. The stock has gained another 10% since the start of November.

— Alex Harring

Voting machines are malfunctioning in Pennsylvania's Cambria County

Quinn Glabicki | Reuters

Vote-scanning machines are down in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, causing some complications for morning voters in a deep red county of the major swing state.

The Pennsylvania State Department said it is "in contact" with the county officials and is working to clear up the technical difficulties.

In the meantime, voters at the affected precincts are casting paper ballots, which are being stored in a secure location to be scanned once the machines are up and running.

In 2020, Trump won Cambria County by roughly 37 points against Joe Biden.

A couple of other instances of technical difficulties have been reported in other states, which have caused some voting delays, but the issues do not appear to be connected.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Trump can still vote in Florida despite his New York hush money conviction. Here's why

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Florida has led the country in disenfranchising citizens with felony records. But Donald Trump, the only former president ever to be found guilty of criminal charges, should have no trouble casting his ballot in the Sunshine State.

That's because Trump was convicted in New York.

Under Florida law, an out-of-state felony conviction makes a person ineligible to vote only if they would also be ineligible in the state where they were found guilty.

Trump on May 30 was convicted by a New York jury of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money scheme to pay porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence ahead of the 2016 election.

A New York law passed in 2021 allows for convicted felons to register to vote if they are not incarcerated. It also restores the voting rights of convicted felons upon their release from incarceration.

On Sept. 6, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan ruled that Trump will not be sentenced in the hush money case until Nov. 26 — three weeks after Election Day.

Trump traveled back to Florida on Tuesday, and he is expected to cast his ballot near his Mar-a-Lago home in West Palm Beach.

— Kevin Breuninger

Former Obama campaign manager Messina: "This is the closest race I have seen since 2000"

Trump 2024 senior economic advisor Stephen Moore and Former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" to share their expectations for the presidential race and discuss the candidates' plans for the economy and businesses.

"This is the closest race I have seen since 2000, and I think anyone who tells you they know what's going to happen tonight is drunk," Messina said.

Moore said he is "not a big fan" of Trump's highly contested universal tariffs plan and claimed that while he thinks he would implement "very stiff tariffs on China," these proposals will be more akin to "negotiating tactics" with other countries.

— Ece Yildirim

No major incidents affecting U.S. election infrastructure so far, CISA says

Source: Wikipedia

As of 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, federal cybersecurity officials have not identified any significant national-level incidents affecting the security of U.S. election infrastructure, Cait Conley, senior advisor to the director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters in a briefing.

"We are tracking instances of extreme weather and other temporary infrastructure disruptions in certain areas of the country, but these are largely expected, routine and planned-for events," Conley said.

— Ashley Capoot

Financial advisors urge investors to take a long-term view

Samuel Corum | AFP | Getty Images

Many investors worry how the markets may react based on who is elected president on Election Day, but experts at top financial advisory firms tell clients not to make any sudden moves in reaction to uncertainty.

In the long term, markets generally tend to do well, no matter who occupies the Oval Office.

Investment research company Morningstar recently evaluated how the S&P 500 has performed starting Nov. 1 in the past 25 U.S. presidential elections. Forward one-year returns were positive for 10 of the 13 elections where Democrats won, and in nine of the 12 contests where Republicans won, the firm found.

Forward four-year returns were positive for Democrats in 11 out of 12 terms, compared to Republicans who had positive returns in nine out of 12.

"Presidential elections historically have not been nearly as important to markets as most people think," said Mark Motley, portfolio manager at Foster & Motley in Cincinnati, which is No. 34 on the 2024 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list.

— Lorie Konish

Vance votes at Ohio polling site

Carolyn Kaster | AP

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, just voted at a polling site in Cincinnati.

Accompanied by his wife, Usha, and his children, Vance cast his ballot at St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church.

"I of course voted for Donald Trump and myself. So did my wife," Vance told reporters after voting.

"I feel good. You never know until you know, but I feel good about this race."

— Kevin Breuninger

After months on the campaign trail, Harris and Emhoff find a light moment

Jacquelyn Martin | Via Reuters

Scaramucci, Ramaswamy spar over Harris' and Trump's economic plans

"The stock market's at an all-time high. We have great economic growth. The unemployment numbers are around 4%, and the economy's doing quite well after Covid," SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci said, making the case for Harris.

The former Trump White House official joined Strive Asset Management's Vivek Ramaswamy on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to debate Harris' and Trump's economic records.

— Josephine Rozzelle

Biden declares victory in end of Boeing's 53-day strike

David Ryder | Reuters

President Joe Biden declared victory in Boeing machinists' approval of a new labor deal, ending a 53-day strike that halted most aircraft production at a top U.S. exporter and military contractor and dented the last jobs report before Tuesday's presidential election.

The deal "was achieved with the support of my economic team, including Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard," Biden said in a statement.

"Over the last four years, we've shown collective bargaining works. Good contracts benefit workers, businesses, and consumers—and are key to growing the American economy from the middle out and the bottom up," he said.

The new Boeing contract for its 33,000 unionized machinists, mostly on the U.S. West Coast, includes 38% raises over four years, a $12,000 signing bonus and a deal with the company that it builds its next aircraft in one of the unionized factories in the Seattle area. Workers go back on the job as early as Wednesday, though the company isn't out of the woods with several delayed aircraft programs including the late-arriving Boeing 747s that will serve as the next Air Force One airplanes.

— Leslie Josephs

Trump will host an exclusive Mar-a-Lago dinner for top donors tonight

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Trump will host an exclusive election night dinner at Mar-a-Lago for club members and his top political donors, a source who received an invitation confirmed to NBC News.

The dinner is scheduled to take place after the Republican presidential nominee casts his vote in person. He then plans to call in to several tele-rallies, a person familiar with the planning told NBC News.

In the late afternoon, Trump will huddle with an inner circle of advisors, friends and donors, another source told NBC News.

When the race results start becoming more clear, the former president then plans to leave the resort and go to the Trump-Vance watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Bernie Marcus, Home Depot co-founder and Trump megadonor, dies at 95

Richard Drew | AP

Bernie Marcus, the billionaire co-founder of Home Depot and a major supporter of Trump's political career, has died at 95, the company confirmed.

Marcus led the Home Depot for more than two decades, both as its first CEO and as chairman of the board. His net worth at the end of his life topped $11 billion, according to Forbes. The company now boasts more than 2,300 locations and employs more than 500,000 people.

Marcus was an outspoken supporter of Trump and other Republicans. His philanthropic vehicle, the Marcus Foundation, donated $10 million to the pro-Trump Preserve America PAC in the 2020 election. His family foundation gave $7 million to a pair of pro-Trump super PACs in the 2016 election.

In the 2024 cycle, Marcus said he preferred Trump's Republican primary rival, Nikki Haley.

— Kevin Breuninger

Pollster Frank Luntz: Nevada, Pennsylvania will still be too close to call tomorrow

Pollster and political strategist Frank Luntz on CNBC's "Squawk Box" this morning said he thinks that Pennsylvania and Nevada will be too close to call on Wednesday morning, and that the general public will not know the results of the presidential election until "either late Friday or early Saturday."

"If Trump loses either [Georgia and North Carolina], it will be a Harris victory. If Trump wins either Pennsylvania or Michigan, it will be a Trump victory," Luntz said.

Other metrics that Luntz is "watching keenly" are the Latino vote in Nevada and Arizona, whether conservative older women will vote slightly more for Harris than they normally do for a Democratic candidate, younger women who are "more pro-Harris than any Democratic group," and whether or not today's polls will see a record-setting turnout, which would be "good news for Trump."

— Ece Yildirim

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy explains how Trump could win tonight

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" this morning to talk about his expectations for tonight. McCarthy claimed polls are underestimating support for Trump in Wisconsin, and laid out how he thinks Harris is faring in Pennsylvania.

— Ece Yildirim

First results are in from a small New Hampshire town — it's a Harris-Trump tie

Sebastien St-Jean | AFP | Getty Images

Harris and Trump tied the midnight race in Dixville Notch, an unincorporated community in a small New Hampshire township where there are six registered voters this year.

Three of those voters went for Harris while the other three went for Trump. The polls opened at midnight and closed at 12:07 a.m. ET.

Since 1960, Dixville Notch voters have followed the tradition of submitting their votes in person in a wooden box just after midnight, before the results are announced minutes later.

Though the Dixville Notch result is not a predictive measure, the tradition has kicked off Election Day events for decades of night owls.

This year, the Harris-Trump tie happens to mirror the dead-heat race that polls have been reporting over the past several months. In 2020, President Joe Biden received all five of the Dixville Notch votes cast before winning the overall race.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Trump Media shares are popping in premarket trading

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group are trading higher this morning as investors make some of their final bets on the former president's company in his final hours in the race against Harris.

The DJT stock was up roughly 9% at one point before the market opened.

The meme stock tends to fluctuate, but over the course of the election, it has often been viewed as a proxy gauge for Trump's chances at a second presidential term.

Wall Street analysts listed it as a stock to watch going into Election Day.

Read the full story here

— Fred Imbert and Rebecca Picciotto

What's Trump doing on Election Day?

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Trump closed out his campaign on Monday with four rallies in three swing states: Two in Pennsylvania, plus one each in North Carolina and Michigan.

On Election Day, the only officially announced event is the Trump-Vance watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

— Kevin Breuninger

More than 77 million have cast early votes

Jonathan Drake | Reuters

More than 77 million Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or in person, according to NBC News' tally of the early vote.

That's far less than in 2020, when more than 100 million Americans voted early. But those results came in the middle of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, when many Americans avoided public gatherings and states had greatly expanded absentee and early voting rules.

Trump criticized early voting in 2020 — a stance that may have helped President Joe Biden clinch several key swing states.

While Trump has at times waxed nostalgic about single-day voting in the 2024 cycle, both his campaign and Harris' have mostly encouraged their supporters to vote as soon as they can.

NBC's data, provided by TargetSmart, show Democrats slightly leading Republicans in the early vote tally, 41% to 39%.

Among the seven key battleground states, more registered Democrats appear to have voted early in three — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — while registered Republicans lead in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia.

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

What it all means for the final result is far from clear.

While early vote figures are often viewed as a signal about certain voters' enthusiasm or expected turnout, it's hard to predict how many more voters will show up on Tuesday. It is also difficult to know ahead of time whether a party's early vote share is "cannibalizing" its Election Day turnout.

An NBC analysis found that among early voters in 2024 who did not vote in 2020, Democrats outpace Republicans in Pennsylvania, and female Democrats are the biggest group of new voters in the state.

In Arizona, however, there were more Republican new voters than Democratic ones, and male Republicans led the way.

— Kevin Breuninger

What's Kamala Harris doing on Election Day?

Eloisa Lopez | Reuters

After storming Pennsylvania on Monday, Harris' Election Day schedule is relatively sparse — at least for now.

The only item on her agenda is an election night watch party at Howard University, her alma mater in Washington, D.C.

The campaign will hold an event at "the Yard," the main quadrangle on campus.

Walz and his wife, Gwen Walz, are also set to participate in a political event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, NBC News reported.

— Kevin Breuninger