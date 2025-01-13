Money Report

Eli Lilly CEO expects new weight loss pill to be approved next year

By Jacob Pramuk,CNBC

David Ricks, CEO, Eli Lilly
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • Eli Lilly expects its experimental weight loss pill, orforglipron, to be approved as soon as early next year, CEO David Ricks told Bloomberg.
  • Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, which dominate the market with their obesity injections Zepbound and Wegovy, are both looking to develop next-generation versions.
  • A weight loss pill would offer more convenience to patients and would be easier to manufacture.

Eli Lilly expects its experimental weight loss pill will get approved as soon as early next year, CEO David Ricks told Bloomberg TV on Monday.

The company is set to release key late-stage trial data on the drug, orforglipron, by the middle of this year.

Eli Lilly is pushing to get the pill to market as it competes with Novo Nordisk and smaller rivals for a major share of the booming weight loss drug market. Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy dominate the space, but the drugmakers and their competitors have been working to develop improved versions of the drugs.

Pills would be more convenient for patients than the current injectable forms. They would also be easier to manufacture at a time when Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have struggled to make enough drugs to keep up with spiking demand.

Eli Lilly has said orforglipron helped patients lose up to 14.7% of their weight in a mid-stage trial, compared with 2.3% among people who took a placebo.

Eli Lilly shares were trading about 2% lower on Monday.

