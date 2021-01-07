Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Elon Musk Is Now the Richest Person in the World, Passing Jeff Bezos

By Robert Frank, CNBC

Patrick Pleul | picture alliance | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion.
  • Thursday's increase in Tesla's share price pushed Musk past Jeff Bezos, who had been the richest person since 2017 and is currently worth about $184 billion.
  • Musk's wealth surge over the past year marks the fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history — and marks a dramatic financial turnaround for the famed entrepreneur.

Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion.

Thursday's increase in Tesla's share price pushed Musk past Jeff Bezos, who had been the richest person since 2017 and is currently worth about $184 billion. Musk's wealth surge over the past year marks the fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history — and marks a dramatic financial turnaround for the famed entrepreneur who just 18 months ago was in the headlines for Tesla's rapid cash burn and his personal leverage against Tesla's stock.

Money Report

Business 24 mins ago

Fiat Chrysler Unveils New Three-Row Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

Facebook 5 hours ago

Banking Software Start-Up Mambu Raises $135 Million at a $2.1 Billion Valuation

Musk started 2020 worth about $27 billion, and was barely in the top 50 richest people.

Tesla's rocketing share price — which has increased more than nine-fold over the past year — along with his generous pay package have added more than $150 billion to his net worth.

Meanwhile, Amazon's share price has remained more subdued due to the potential for increased regulation from Washington.

Elon Musk passed Warren Buffett in July to become the seventh richest person. In November, Musk raced past Bill Gates to become the second richest person. Musk has gained more wealth over the past 12 months than Bill Gates' entire net worth of $132 billion.

Tesla's shares were recently trading at about $790, up more than 4% in trading Thursday. The company's market value has grown to $737.6 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessinvestingAmazon.com Inc.Elon MuskAutos
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us