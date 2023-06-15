Elon Musk Met With Italy Prime Minister to Talk A.I., Birth Rates as Hunt for New Factory Location Continues

Elon Musk met with Italy's Prime Minster Giorgia Meloni on Thursday with the risks of artificial intelligence and birth rates among the topics discussed, the Italian leader tweeted Thursday.

It marks the start of what is expected to be a short European tour. Musk will travel to France on Friday to speak the Viva Tech conference in Paris, the country's biggest technology event.

The meeting with the Italian prime minster comes as leaders in Europe attempt to woo the Tesla boss into building a new car manufacturing facility in their countries.

Elon Musk met with Italy's Prime Minster Giorgia Meloni on Thursday and discussed the risks of artificial intelligence and birth rates, among other topics, the Italian leader tweeted Thursday.

The Tesla CEO landed in Rome Thursday on a flight from Austin, Texas, according to the Instagram account that tracks the billionaire's private jet.

It marks the start of what is expected to be a short European tour. Musk will travel to France on Friday to speak the Viva Tech conference in Paris, the country's biggest technology event.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Meloni tweeted in Italian that she and Musk discussed "innovation, opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence, European market regulations, and birth rates."

Ho accolto con grande piacere oggi a Palazzo Chigi @elonmusk. Un incontro molto proficuo e un momento di grande cordialità dove abbiamo affrontato alcuni temi cruciali: innovazione, opportunità e rischi dell'intelligenza artificiale, regole europee di mercato e natalità. Avanti… pic.twitter.com/MOQlirj7XC — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 15, 2023

Musk has repeatedly warned of the risks of artificial intelligence. In February, Musk said that AI is "one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization." Musk has also in the past called rapidly declining birth rates "one of the biggest risks to civilization."

The meeting with the Italian prime minster comes as leaders in Europe attempt to woo the Tesla boss into building a new car manufacturing facility in their countries.

France's Digital Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told CNBC this week that the country's government is trying to convince Musk "that France is the best possible place in Europe to establish the next Tesla factory."

Musk is expected to speak in Paris on Friday at the Viva Tech summit, which French President Emmanuel Macron attended this week. The Tesla boss is also expected to meet with Macron.