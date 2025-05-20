Elon Musk says Tesla, xAI expect to keep buying chips from Nvidia and AMD

Elon Musk said his artificial intelligence company xAI aims to build a 1 million GPU facility outside Memphis, Tennessee.

Tesla and xAI plan to buy more chips from Nvidia and AMD, Musk said in a two-part interview with CNBC's David Faber.

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he expects Tesla and xAI will continue buying chips from semiconductor giants Nvidia and AMD, and possibly others.

Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, which now owns social media platform X, has already installed 200,000 GPUs at its Colossus facility in Memphis, Tennessee, the Tesla CEO told CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday. XAI is also planning a 1 million GPU facility outside Memphis, Musk said.

He did not specify how many chips the company had already ordered and by which date they may be installed.

"A few years ago, I made a very obvious prediction, which is that the limitation on AI will be chips," he said.

Last year, Musk directed Nvidia to send a large order of GPUs to xAI first, jumping the line ahead of Tesla.

At his autos business, Musk said Tesla's Dojo supercomputer in Buffalo, New York, is already used for training its Autopilot and Optimus robotics systems.

Musk boasted on Tuesday that xAI's Colossus is the "most powerful training cluster in the world right now" with "over 200,000 GPUs training coherently."

Musk's choice to build in Memphis was hailed by city officials as transforming the region into a "high-tech manufacturing hub."

But local communities there have protested the power- and water-hungry operation, specifically the way xAI has relied on natural gas-burning turbines to help power the supercomputer.

The turbines emit smog-forming nitrogen oxides, precursors to ozone formation, which have been associated with higher risk of death from respiratory disease.

As CNBC previously reported, environmental advocates say xAI has likely "violated the Clean Air Act" and local permitting requirements for "major sources of air pollution" with its use of the turbines.