Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk says he will spend ‘a lot less' on future campaign donations

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Elon MusK, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks via video link at the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Christopher Pike | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk said he plans to spend "a lot less" on political donations in the future, signaling a change in attitude from President Donald Trump's top campaign backer.

Elon Musk on Tuesday said he plans to spend "a lot less" on political donations in the future, signaling a change in attitude from President Donald Trump's top campaign backer.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the head of the government-slashing initiative DOGE, spent more than $250 million helping Trump win a second White House term.

But when asked at the Qatar Economic Forum if he will continue spending at that level in upcoming elections, Musk said he would not.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"I think, in terms of political spending, I'm going to do a lot less in the future," Musk said.

When asked why, he said, "I think I've done enough."

But Musk, the world's richest man, said he may change his mind at some point.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Cadillac's EVs are attracting new buyers, including more customers trading in Teslas

news 25 mins ago

As student loan delinquencies spike, borrowers risk ‘potential spillovers' with other late payments, NY Fed says

"Well, if I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it," he said.

"I do not currently see a reason," he added.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us