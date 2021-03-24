Money Report

Elon Musk Says People Can Now Buy a Tesla With Bitcoin

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images
  • The automaker last month revealed that it had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and that it would soon start accepting the world's most popular cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
  • People outside the U.S. will be able to buy a Tesla with bitcoin "later this year."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced late Tuesday that it is now possible to buy Tesla vehicles in the U.S. with bitcoin.

The automaker last month revealed that it had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and that it would soon start accepting the world's most popular cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

"You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin," he tweeted.

People outside the U.S. will be able to buy a Tesla with bitcoin "later this year," Musk said, without specifying which countries.

In order to accept the payment, Musk said Tesla is using "internal" and "open source software."

He added that Tesla "operates bitcoin nodes directly." Nodes are computers on bitcoin's network that work to verify transactions and avoid the cryptocurrency from being spent twice.

