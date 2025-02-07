Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk's X faces criminal probe in France over algorithm manipulation concerns

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Elon Musk’s X begins its push into financial services with Visa deal
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • French prosecutors have opened an investigation into X over allegations that it distorted its algorithms.
  • The Paris public prosecutor's office said it received a report from a French lawmaker criticizing X over "biased algorithms" that were "likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system."

French prosecutors on have opened an investigation into Elon Musk's X over allegations that it distorted its algorithms to manipulate discourse taking place on the social media platform.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Paris public prosecutor's office said it received a report from a French lawmaker on Jan. 12 criticizing X over "biased algorithms" that were "likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system."

Magistrates and specialized assistants of the office's cybercrime section have been tasked with analyzing the report and carrying out initial technical checks on the platform, the prosecutor's office told CNBC Friday, in emailed comments.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

CNBC has contacted X for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us