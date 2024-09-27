Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Eric Adams pleads not guilty to New York federal corruption charges

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at federal court for his arraignment after he was charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, in New York City, U.S. September 27, 2024. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to criminal charges accusing him of receiving illegal campaign donations and undisclosed luxury travel gifts while doing favors for Turkey's government and Turkish businessmen.
  • Adams, who was released without bail, is charged with conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions by foreign nationals.
  • He vows to fight the case, even as a growing number of New York politicians call for his resignation and as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat weighs whether to force him from office.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Manhattan at his arraignment on criminal charges of receiving illegal campaign donations and gifts of undisclosed luxury travel while doing favors for Turkey's government and Turkish businessmen.

Adams, 64, is charged in a five-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleging conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions by foreign nationals.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The mayor told Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker at Friday's hearing that he understood his rights as a defendant. He waived a public reading of the indictment in court.

Asked by Parker what his plea was, Adams replied, "I am not guilty, your honor."

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Adams will be free on his promise to return to court for all proceedings, without having to post monetary bail.

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Trump Media stock jumps in heavy trading after co-founders dump DJT shares

news 27 mins ago

Global Entry fees are going up for the first time ever—apply before Oct. 1 to lock in the lower rate

Parker said, "He shall have no contact with any individual witnesses or others listed in the list to be provided by the government concerning the facts or circumstances as provided in the indictment."

Adams' lawyer Alex Spiro told Parker, "We will be filing a motion to dismiss" the charges next Wednesday, when the mayor is next due in court for a conference in the case.

Spiro also said, "We are going to be wanting a speedy trial here."

Adams, even before the indictment, was facing a growing number of challengers in the Democratic mayoral primary next year.

He has vowed to fight the case, even as a growing number of New York politicians call for his resignation and as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat weighs whether to force him from office by invoking a never-before-used provision of the city's charter.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misspelled the first name of the magistrate judge who conducted Mayor Eric Adams' arraignment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us