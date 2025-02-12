Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith says he would be U.S. president as long as he doesn't have to campaign

By Jessica Golden, CNBC and Alex Sherman, CNBC

ESPN featured commentator and executive producer on set on Feb. 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Aaron M. Sprecher | Getty Images
  • ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith told CNBC Sport that he is not interested in campaigning but would be interested in being president.
  • The "First Take" host said he thinks he would do well in a presidential debate.
  • In a recent poll, 2% of voters said they would vote for Smith.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is not ruling out a presidential run in his future.

In an interview with CNBC Sport, Smith said, "I wouldn't mind being in office."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Yet the popular television host said it's the campaigning and being a politician that turns him off.

"I'm not one of those dudes that's great at shaking hands and kissing babies, per se, and currying favor with politicians and donors. I'm not a beggar. That's not who I am," Smith told CNBC Sport.

However, the 57-year-old Bronx native said he believes if he could bypass the the campaigning, he would excel on television in a presidential debate.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Here's what the privatization of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac may mean for homebuyers and investors

news 24 mins ago

Comcast and NBCUniversal receive FCC inquiry on DEI initiatives

"If you tell me that I could catapult to the White House, and I could be in a position to affect millions upon millions of lives, not just in America, but the world over, yeah, that's something that I would entertain," he said.

The "First Take" host has said that he voted for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, telling Bill Maher he feels like a "damn fool" now for doing so.

In a recent poll by McLaughlin & Associates, 2% of voters said they would vote for Smith in the 2028 presidential election.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us