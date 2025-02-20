ESPN plans to add user-generated content to upcoming ‘flagship' streaming service

ESPN plans to add some user-generated content to its flagship streaming service.

ESPN executives are targeting a price of either $25 or $30 per month for the service.

ESPN will likely announce a name for the service, a price, and a launch date in the coming months.

In an attempt to court younger audiences, Disney's ESPN is planning to add some user-generated content to its yet-to-be-named flagship streaming service, which will debut later this year.

While the details are still unclear, ESPN will allow subscribers to post their own content at some point in the application's evolution, according to people familiar with the matter. The technology likely won't be available at launch, which the company hopes will occur before the National Football League begins in September. An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment.

Disney executives have also considered adding user-generated content to Disney+ and discuss YouTube's influence on streaming on a near daily basis, CNBC reported last year.

Alphabet's YouTube, which leans heavily on creator-led content, is the most popular streaming service with an 11.1% share of total TV usage in the U.S., according to Nielsen.

ESPN executives are targeting a price of either $25 per month or $30 per month for the ESPN streaming service, which will include all of ESPN's linear programming plus other digital add-ons, the people said.

The company plans to announce a name for the service, a price, and a launch date in the coming months, the people said.

Media and professional sports league executives are focusing on how to capture the attention of younger viewers that are opting to watch YouTube or TikTok over live games. ESPN spends tens of billions of dollars each year on the media rights for live sports.

For more details on this story and others, subscribe to the CNBC Sport newsletter. This week's edition can be found here.