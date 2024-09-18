Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski will retire from company to take a job in college basketball

By Jake Piazza,CNBC

Adrian Wojnarowski looks on before a game at Kaseya Center in Miami on June 7, 2023.
David L. Nemec | National Basketball Association | Getty Images
  • ESPN's star NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from the company, according to a post from his X account Wednesday morning.
  • Wojnarowski became known in the NBA world for his breaking news reports.
  • He will take a job at St. Bonaventure University and become the general manager of its men's basketball program, per ESPN.

ESPN's star NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from the company, according to a post from his X account Wednesday morning.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The longtime sports reporter will take a job at St. Bonaventure, his alma mater, and become the general manager of its men's basketball program, the university said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Wojnarowski often broke big news in the NBA world, so frequently that his breaking news reports on player transactions became colloquially known as "Woj bombs." He and The Athletic's Shams Charania often competed for scoops on the latest news.

"I've known and admired Woj since we first worked together at Yahoo! in 2007. His work ethic is second to none," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "He's extraordinarily talented and fearless. He has led the industry at ESPN, and his dedication to the craft and to fans is legendary."

The general manager position has grown in popularity in college athletics since the introduction of the Name, Image and Likeness era as athletic departments look for ways to help their programs and student-athletes navigate the new era where they can ink endorsement deals.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

How Fed rate cuts affect the global economy

news 51 mins ago

The Fed forecasts lowering rates by another half point before the year is out

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us