Etsy shares pop on revenue beat as company says it's ‘staying nimble' to tariff uncertainty

Etsy shares jumped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter.

Etsy shares jumped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here's how the company did:

Revenue: $651.2 million vs. $643 million, according to LSEG

$651.2 million vs. $643 million, according to LSEG Loss: Loss per share of 49 cents

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The e-commerce company reported a net loss of $52.1 million, or 49 cents per share, due to Etsy taking a $101.7 million impairment charge from the sale of Reverb. Etsy said earlier this month it will sell off the musical instrument marketplace it acquired in 2019 to focus on its core marketplace and Depop, the secondhand marketplace it bought in 2021.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.