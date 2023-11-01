Money Report

Etsy shares slip on light revenue and forecast decline in gross merchandise sales

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

  • Etsy released third-quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday that missed analysts' estimates for revenue.
  • The company said its gross merchandise sales would also decline in the low-single-digit range during its fourth quarter.
  •  "There's no doubt that this is an incredibly challenging environment for spending on consumer discretionary items," Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said.

Shares of Etsy fell more than 4% in extended trading Wednesday after the company released third-quarter results that missed analysts' estimates for revenue, and forecast a decline in gross merchandise sales, or GMS.

Here's how the company did:

  • Earnings per share: 64 cents vs. 51 cents expected by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $636 million vs. $641 million expected by LSEG
Revenue rose 7% during the third quarter, up from the $595 million the company reported a year earlier. Etsy reported a net income of $87.9 million, or 64 cents per share, while it reported a net loss of $963.1 million during the same period last year.

GMS, which measures the total number of goods sold over a certain period, came in at $3 billion. Etsy said it expects GMS to decline slightly on a year-over-year basis for its fourth quarter.

"There's no doubt that this is an incredibly challenging environment for spending on consumer discretionary items," Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said in a release. "It's therefore important to acknowledge that this volatile macro climate will make it challenging for us to grow this quarter."

Services revenue, which includes advertising, grew 16% in Etsy's third quarter. The segment also served as a major sales catalyst during the company's second quarter, as it grew roughly 21% year over year.

Excluding the after-hours move, shares of Etsy are down more than 49% year to date, while the Nasdaq is down more than 20% for the same period. The stock hit a 52-week low of $59.27 in intraday trading Wednesday before closing at $60.66.

Etsy will host its quarterly call with investors at 5:00 p.m. ET.

