Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Euro zone economy expands by better-than-expected 0.4% in the first quarter

By Jenni Reid, CNBC and Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC

Freight containers are stacked in the east of the banking city on the site of the DB transshipment station. The skyscrapers of the banking skyline rise up behind them. US President Trump’s aggressive US customs policy can also be seen as a trade war against the rest of the world.
Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

The euro zone economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.4% in the first quarter, flash data from statistics agency Eurostat showed Wednesday, as global tariff tensions are casting uncertainty upon the bloc's growth prospects.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% expansion in the first three months of the year. This compares to a revised 0.2% growth print in the last quarter of 2024.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Euro zone economic growth has been lackluster for much of 2023 and 2024, even as the European Central Bank has been cutting interest rates in an effort to stimulate growth and boost economic activity. The ECB's deposit facility rate, its key rate, was taken down to 2.25% earlier this month — down from highs of 4% in mid-2023.

The ECB in March said it was expecting the euro zone economy to grow by 0.9% in 2025, slightly below its January forecast. Fresh projections are due out in June, with central bank policymakers last week suggesting to CNBC that the forecasts would prove crucial in the rate decision-making process.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

On the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund World Bank Spring meetings, the policymakers and other economists and officials widely noted the U.S.' tariff policy as a key concern when it comes to growth.

ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that, while the "disinflationary process is so much on track that we are nearing completion," there were shocks that would "dampen" the gross domestic product.

The European Union, which includes the euro zone countries, is facing 20% blanket trade tariffs from the U.S., which has briefly reduced these measures alongside levies on other counterparties until July for negotiations. The EU has also put its own retaliatory measures on hold for now. The bloc is also subject to additional tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Lars Klingbeil to become Germany's vice chancellor and finance minister, Social Democratic Party says

news 1 hour ago

Germany's economy expands by 0.2% in the first quarter, in line with expectations

Data released on Tuesday nevertheless showed that economic sentiment in the euro area fell in April, hitting its lowest level since December 2024.

While growth has been subdued, euro zone inflation has been nearing the ECB's 2% target, coming in at 2.2% in March. The latest inflation data release is expected later this week.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us