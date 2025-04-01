Euro zone inflation dips to 2.2% in March as U.S. tariffs loom

It comes after recent preliminary data showed that inflation came in lower than forecast in several major euro zone economies.

The European Union is at the receiving end of tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, including a 25% levy on imported cars.

Euro zone inflation dipped as expected to 2.2% in March, according to flash data from statistics agency Eurostat published Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Tuesday print sits just below the 2.3% final reading of February. Recent preliminary data had showed that March inflation came in lower than forecast in several major euro zone economies. Last month's inflation hit 2.3% in Germany and fell to 2.2% in Spain, while staying unchanged at 0.9% in France.

The figures, which are harmonized across the euro area for comparability, boosted expectations for a further 25-basis-point interest rate cut from the European Central Bank during its upcoming meeting on April 17. Markets were pricing in an around 76% chance of such a reduction ahead of the release of the euro zone inflation data on Tuesday, according to LSEG data.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The European Union is set to be slapped with tariffs due in effect later this week from the U.S. administration of Donald Trump — including a 25% levy on imported cars.

While the exact impact of the tariffs and retaliatory measures remains uncertain, many economists have warned for months that their effect could be inflationary.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.