Euro zone inflation rises to higher-than-expected 2%, weakening case for jumbo rate cut

Inflation in the 20-nation euro zone rose to 2% in October, preliminary figures released by statistics agency Eurostat showed Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a headline figure of 1.9%. The September headline reading was revised down to 1.7% from 1.8% on Oct. 17, below market expectations.

The biggest upward pull in the headline rate came from food, alcohol and tobacco, where price rises accelerated to 2.9% from 2.4%.

Core inflation, which excludes those volatile components along with energy prices, was unchanged at 2.7%, slightly higher than the 2.6% expected. Services inflation — an important gauge of domestic price pressures — also held steady at 3.9%.

The fresh Thursday inflation print is seen as crucial in judging whether the European Central Bank could consider implementing a jumbo half-percentage-point cut in interest rates at its next meeting in December.

The central bank has so far trimmed rates three times this year, making quarter-point increments that altogether took the central bank's key rate from 4% to 3.25%.

Markets are currently pricing another 25-basis-point reduction in December.

Traders are also considering the latest growth figures for the euro area, which showed better-than-expected 0.4% expansion in the third quarter, even as analysts predicted further weakness ahead.

The ECB said during its October meeting that sluggishness in the euro zone's economic activity had added to its confidence that inflation will not resurge dramatically.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.