European Markets Expected to Open Higher After Tentatively Breaking Losing Streak

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European equity markets are set to open higher Wednesday after tentatively breaking their losing streak at the end of Tuesday's session.

Speaking Tuesday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said inflation was still too high in the euro area and it was too soon to "declare victory" on sticky high prices.

ECB Governing Council member Mārtiņš Kazāks told CNBC that markets were mistaken in thinking rates will fall quickly and said he believed "next year is way too early" to think about cuts. He said loosened monetary policy should not come until inflation is "significantly and persistently" below the 2% target.

Investors will also be looking at consumer and producer data coming out of Germany and Spain Wednesday.

In the U.S. S&P 500 futures inched lower on Tuesday night, while Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as the region digests May inflation figures out of Australia and China releases its industrial profits for May.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory across the board, according to IG data. The FTSE 100 looks poised for a 21-point uptick to 7,482, while Germany's DAX is forecast to open 53 points higher at 15,900. France's CAC will be up by 22 points to 7,238, IG says, while Italy's FTSE MIB will jump 92 points to 27,493.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

U.S. considering new chip restrictions on China: WSJ

The U.S. is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal reported the U.S. Commerce Department could stop shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other companies to customers in China as early as July.

Shares of mainland Chinese semiconductor companies tumbled on Wednesday, with SMIC losing 2.42% and Hua Hong Semiconductor sliding 3.19%

— Lim Hui Jie

