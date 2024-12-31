Money Report

European markets see muted open ahead of the New Year holiday

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 1: Fireworks light up the London skyline over Big Ben and the London Eye just after midnight on January 1, 2023 in London, England. London’s New Years’ Eve firework display returned this year after it was cancelled during the Covid Pandemic. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

European markets opened flat to lower Tuesday ahead of the New Year holiday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened a touch lower, down 0.07%, while London's FTSE 100 index and France's CAC 40 both slid 0.25% at the open, with both markets set for a half-day of trading. Spain's IBEX opened flat while the Dutch AEX index was down 0.14%.

Markets in Germany, Switzerland and Italy are shut today and all European markets will be closed on New Year's Day before reopening on Jan. 2.

European markets closed lower on Monday after the final full trading session of the year, but regional stocks look set to round out the year with moderate gains. The Stoxx 600 is up around 5.5% so far this year, although that's far behind the U.S. S&P 500 index, which has gained around 25% over the course of 2024.

Traders will again be keeping an eye on New York-listed shares of Boeing after one of its aircraft was involved in a fatal crash in South Korea on Sunday.

Boeing shares were down around 2.2% on Monday. South Korean authorities are set to conduct an investigation into the crash, in which 179 people died, in an effort to determine its exact cause.

The Boeing 737-800, the model involved in the crash, is one of the world's most commonly used airplanes, and has a strong safety record.

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower ahead of the final trading session of 2024, following another booming year for Wall Street. Asia-Pacific markets fell overnight as China's manufacturing growth missed expectations. The country's benchmark CSI 300 was nonetheless on course to close the year higher, ending three years of losses.

— CNBC's Chloe Taylor contributed to this market report.

