European markets expected to start November in mixed territory as traders await U.S. jobs data

European markets are expected to open mixed on Friday, reflecting a tentative start to November as traders react to a flurry of earnings and look ahead to the all-important U.S. jobs report.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is poised to open 8 points higher at 8,113, Germany's DAX 6 points higher at 19,060, France's CAC up 8 points at 7,342 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 22 points at 34,008, according to data from IG.

The moves come shortly after European stocks closed lower on Thursday, ending October with its steepest loss for year as investors weighed corporate results, inflation data and a landmark U.K. budget.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower on Friday as traders reacted to a slew of economic data. Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell over 2.6% to extend losses from the previous session when the Bank of Japan held interest rates steady.

U.S. stocks futures were slightly higher on Friday, as traders looked ahead to the October jobs report. It comes after a downbeat session on Thursday, which saw benchmarks Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 dragged lower by post-earnings slumps in Microsoft and Meta.

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which is due at 12:30 p.m. London time, will be released ahead of Tuesday's presidential election and the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting.

Britain's annual house price growth slows in October

U.K. house prices rose 2.4% on an annualized basis in October, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, reflecting a weaker increase than September's growth of 3.2%.

The building society said house prices rose 0.1% on a monthly basis in October, down from a 0.6% increase in the month prior.

"Housing market activity has remained relatively resilient in recent months, with the number of mortgage approvals approaching the levels seen pre-pandemic, despite the significantly higher interest rate environment," Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said in a statement.

"Solid labour market conditions, with low levels of unemployment and strong income gains, even after taking account of inflation, have helped underpin a steady rise in activity and house prices since the start of the year," he added.

U.S. jobs data 'absolutely key' to Fed decision-making, investment officer says

Yuki Iwamura | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The release of U.S. jobs data on Friday is "absolutely key" to the Federal Reserve's decision-making ahead of the central bank's meeting next week, according to Isabel Albarran, investment officer at Close Brothers Asset Management.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday, Albarran said it was "very difficult" to make the case for another jumbo interest rate cut of 50 basis points when Fed policymakers meet on Nov. 6-7.

"Labor market data remains absolutely key to Fed decision-making," Albarran said.

"I think the great news has been that initial jobless claims have been so much stronger than people had expected given the magnitude of the storm season but, as you mentioned, we have had that strike action, so this could be a little bit of a softer print," she added, referring to hurricanes Helene and Milton and the strike at Boeing.

"I think the Fed are going to be relatively sanguine about that given how much resilience we have seen in broader economic data coming out of the U.S. though," Albarran said.

