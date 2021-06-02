European Markets Cautious as Investors Monitor Rebound Hopes, Economic Data

Inflation fears, and the ways in which the Federal Reserve might respond, have weighed on sentiment recently, although the major averages are still hovering around all-time highs.

Investors in the U.S. and Europe are looking ahead to key U.S. jobs data later this week and upcoming meetings of the Fed and the European Central Bank.

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Wednesday, following cautious sentiment across other global markets as investors monitor key economic data releases.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.1% above the flatline by early afternoon. The food and beverage sector climbed 0.8% while media stocks fell 0.6%.

The cautious trade for European markets continues the trend seen elsewhere following muted action stateside on the first day of June, although there were some gainers during the session, notably in stocks connected to the reopening. Airline and cruise operator companies saw their stocks jump as Covid cases in the U.S. continue to decline. U.S. stock index futures were little changed during premarket trading on Wednesday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday trade, with official data showing higher-than-expected growth in Australia's economy for the first quarter.

Markets were given a boost on Tuesday by strong manufacturing activity data out of the U.K. and the euro zone, while concerns over inflation continue to temper optimism.

Euro zone producer prices climbed by more than expected on April on the back of a surge in energy prices, the EU statistics office revealed Wednesday. Factory prices across the bloc rose by 1% month-on-month and 7.6% annually, slightly exceeding economist expectations.

Investors interested in Russia will be watching for comments from officials and business leaders attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Russia's central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told CNBC ahead of the start of the forum that as the economy moves online, digital currencies will be the future of financial systems.

Deal-making was a key driver of individual share price action on Wednesday. Italy's Interpump Group climbed 6.6% to lead the Stoxx 600 after agreeing to purchase White Drive Motors and Steering for 230 million euros ($280.72 million), while German pharmaceutical company MorphoSys plunged more than 10% after announcing the acquisition of U.S. cancer specialist Constellation Pharmaceuticals for $1.7 billion.

- CNBC's Pippa Stevens and Eustance Huang contributed reporting to this story.