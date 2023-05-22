European Markets Head for Cautious Open as U.S. Debt Ceiling Talks Are Set to Resume

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday, with investors keeping an eye on tense debt ceiling talks in the United States.

Federal leaders are expected to continue with negotiations on the U.S. debt ceiling on Monday as the country approaches a potential default, with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy scheduled to meet at the White House.

On Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said "hard choices" will need to be made about which bills will go unpaid if the debt ceiling is not raised and reaffirmed her warning that the United States could default on its debt as early as June 1.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose overnight as stocks in Tokyo extended a rally, while U.S. stock futures retreated slightly on Sunday evening.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,773, Germany's DAX 6 points lower at 16,284, France's CAC 1 point lower at 7,474 and Italy's FTSE MIB 52 points higher at 27,274, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Ryanair and data releases include consumer confidence figures for the euro zone in May.

— Holly Ellyatt