European markets flat with earnings and the Middle East in focus

LONDON — European markets were muted on Tuesday, with corporate earnings season getting underway as investors continue to assess the turmoil in the Middle East.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hovered just above the flatline in early trade, with utilities adding 0.4% while basic resources shed 0.7%.

The European blue chip index closed Monday's session 0.2% higher, but futures point to marginal declines at Tuesday's open.

Shares in Asia-Pacific climbed overnight, with South Korea's Kospi index leading the way among major indexes while Australian stocks advanced as investors assessed minutes from its central bank's latest policy meeting.

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower in early premarket trade as third-quarter earnings season gathers momentum.

Ericsson, Rio Tinto and Publicis are among the major European companies set to announce quarterly results on Tuesday, before Wall Street titans Bank of America and Goldman Sachs report ahead of the market open stateside.

Investors around the world are still tracking developments in Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, while 2,000 U.S. troops are preparing for possible deployment to the Middle East.

The ZEW economic sentiment index for the euro zone is due at 10 a.m. London time on Tuesday.

Biggest movers: Umicore up 12%, Lonza down 10%

Shares of Belgian mining company Umicore jumped more than 12% in early trade after the company cut its net capital expenditure target for 2026 and announced plans to build a new plant in Canada as it expands its battery materials production facilities.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Swiss drugmaker Lonza fell 10% after cutting its 2024 margin target following the departure of its CEO last month.

Muted open for European stocks

UK regular pay growth slows for the first time since January

British workers' average earnings excluding bonuses grew 7.8% year on year for the three months to the end of August, down from an upwardly revised 7.9% in the three months to the end of July, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.

That marked the first fall for the regular pay metric — which is being closely monitored by the Bank of England as it assesses the inflation picture — since January.

Annual growth in private sector pay, a key measure in determining the persistence of inflation, fell from 8.1% to 8% in the three months to the end of August.

PwC economist Jake Finney said the underlying data showed that pay growth is softening and the labor market is loosening.

"Two years of high inflation combined with our long-term productivity challenges have left their mark on living standards. We expect to close the year with real pay lower than where it was in 2006," Finney said.

"This is equivalent to seventeen years of lost pay growth. We do not expect pay to grow meaningfully in real terms until at least 2025, once inflation has turned a corner."

Job vacancies in the three months to September fell to 988,000 from 998,000 in the three months to August, while provisional employer payroll data showed 11,000 fewer payrolled employees in September than the previous month.

"With the number of employees on payroll falling and wage inflation below expectations, this gives the Bank of England more reason to pause its interest rate increases," said Emma Mogford, manager of the Premier Miton Monthly Income Fund.

"If we are at peak rates, then a more stable outlook for interest rates could help the economy and stock market."

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open roughly flat at 7,630, Germany's DAX is also seen unchanged at 15,238, and France's CAC 40 is expected to open around 7 points lower at 7,015, according to IG data.

