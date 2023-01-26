European Markets Climb as Positive Momentum Builds

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets advanced on Thursday, building on positive momentum seen in the previous trading session.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% in early trade, with financial services adding 1.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Markets have been buoyed by data this week showing improved business sentiment in Germany and an uptick in eurozone services and manufacturing activity, prompting optimism that a recession in the eurozone might be avoided.

Elsewhere overnight, Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Thursday as investors digested a slew of economic data, while S&P 500 futures advanced modestly as investors sifted through the latest batch of corporate earnings that dropped after the bell.

Stocks on the move: Sartorius up 8%, Diageo down 5%

Corporate earnings were the main driver of individual share price action in Europe on Thursday morning.

Shares of German pharmaceutical company Sartorius climbed 8% after its full-year earnings report, while British alcoholic beverage giant Diageo slid 5% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 after its first-half results.

- Elliot Smith

Germany's Ifo says business sentiment is brighter, no technical recession expected

German business sentiment has perked up this month, according to a widely watched survey from the Munich-based Ifo Institute.

The group's Business Climate Index rose to 90.2 points from 88.6 points on "considerable less pessimistic expectations," a release said, although this was below its 2021 and early 2022 level. Companies in the services sector also reported lower satisfaction with their current situation.

However, manufacturing firms signaled improved present satisfaction and future optimism, and there was improved sentiment for trade.

"The expectation was that there might be a recession in the fourth quarter of '22 and the first quarter of '23. Now it looks like the last quarter was flat," president of the Ifo, Clemens Fuest, told CNBC's Arabile Gumede.

"The economy may still be shrinking a little in the first quarter, but given the improvement in expectations we're seeing now from businesses, it is very unlikely we will have a technical recession."

— Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday, building on positive momentum seen in the previous trading session.

Markets have been buoyed by data this week showing improved business sentiment in Germany and an uptick in eurozone services and manufacturing activity.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20 points higher at 7,760, Germany's DAX 80 points higher at 15,158, France's CAC up 32 points at 7,075 and Italy's FTSE MIB 94 points higher at 26,053, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from LVMH, STMicro, Diageo, Superdry and Banco Sabadell. Italian consumer confidence data for January will also be released.

— Holly Ellyatt