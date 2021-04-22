European Markets Head for Higher Open Following Global Rally; ECB Meeting Ahead

European stocks are expected to open higher Thursday following a global rebound in markets after days of negative sentiment.

London's FTSE is seen opening 31 points higher at 7,932, Germany's DAX 77 points higher at 15,268, France's CAC 40 up 31 points at 6,243 and Italy's FTSE MIB 157 points higher at 24,080, according to IG.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Thursday following a global rebound in markets after days of negative sentiment.

European markets look set to continue the positive momentum seen in yesterday's session, echoing upbeat trading in Asia-Pacific overnight, although the same can't be said for their U.S. counterparts.

U.S stock index futures declined in overnight trading on Wednesday despite stocks snapping a two-day losing streak Tuesday, as companies tied to the economy reopening led the way higher.

Europe has a busy day of earnings Thursday. Nestle, SAP and Renault are among the companies to report today.

Credit Suisse, meanwhile, reported a net loss of 252 million Swiss francs ($275 million) as it digests the impact of the Archegos hedge fund scandal.

The European Central Bank is also scheduled to deliver its latest monetary policy announcement, although no major shifts are expected.

Earnings and data releases continue to dictate U.S. market sentiment this week with more companies, including AT&T, American Airlines and Intel, among those to report Thursday.

Economic data released Thursday will also give investors a snapshot of the ongoing economic recovery. Initial jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists expecting a print of 603,000, according to estimates from Dow Jones.

- CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed reporting to this story