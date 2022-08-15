European Markets Head for Higher Open, Looking to Build on Cautious Gains Last Week

European markets are set to open in positive territory on Monday, continuing a positive trend seen at the close of trading last week.

European stocks closed higher last Friday as investors digested economic data from the region including a preliminary U.K. second-quarter GDP reading, July inflation prints out of France, Spain and Italy, and euro zone industrial production for June.

Data released from the U.K. showed the economy contracted in the second quarter of 2022 as the country's cost-of-living crisis hit home. Official figures showed that gross domestic product shrank by 0.1% quarter on quarter in the second three months of the year, less than the 0.3% contraction expected by analysts.

Also on investors' minds was cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data out last week. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July from a year ago, below expectations, due largely to slumping energy prices.

Some Aramco earnings news from the weekend

Maxim Shemetov | Reuters

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a stunning 90% surge in second quarter net income and record half-year results on Sunday, as high oil prices continue to drive historic windfalls for "Big Oil."

Aramco said strong market conditions helped to push its second quarter net income to $48.4 billion, up from $25.5 billion a year earlier. The result easily beat analysts estimates of $46.2 billion.

"Our record second-quarter results reflect increasing demand for our products — particularly as a low-cost producer with one of the lowest upstream carbon intensities in the industry," Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser said.

Fund manager says the bear market rally won't last and reveals how to position for it

Major U.S. indexes have been in a bear market — or over 20% off recent peaks — for much of this year, with the S&P posting its worst first half since 1970. In July, however, stocks have rallied, and many on Wall Street have been debating if the bear market is over.

On Friday, the S&P 500 clinched its fourth straight positive week — its longest weekly winning streak since November 2021.

Hedge fund manager David Neuhauser says however, that markets are staging a bear market rally that will not last. He explains why, and reveals how investors can position for it.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher on Monday with the U.K.'s FTSE seen 30 points higher at 7,531, Germany's DAX up 48 points at 12,849, France's CAC 40 up 23 points at 6,583 and Italy's FTSE MIB 68 points higher at 23,047, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Hello Fresh and Henkel on Monday while data releases include Germany's wholesale price index for July and Ukraine's trade balance for July.

— Holly Ellyatt

