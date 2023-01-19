European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investor Mood Sours

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as investors gauge the economic outlook, a topic high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

CNBC will be speaking to a range of delegates at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, including the CEOs of Enel, Merck, Rio Tinto and leaders of the Netherlands and Ireland, among many others.

The lower open in Europe comes after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 600 points on Wednesday as investors took profits on some of the strong January gains, and as a disappointing December retail sales reading in the U.S. raised concerns about a recession. Overnight, shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday after tracking the losses on Wall Street.

Oil prices drop over a dollar as recession concerns loom

Oil prices dropped more than a dollar following a disappointing U.S. retail sales reading, which stoked recession fears.

Brent crude futures slumped 1.21%, or $1.03 to $83.95 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures lost 1.38%, or $1.10 to $78.38 a barrel.

U.S. Retail sales in December fell 1.1%, slightly more than the 1% forecast.

– Lee Ying Shan

Investment veteran Andrew Slimmon said he believes stocks are going to do "far better" than most expect this year.

"I'm not so sure about the second half of this year but I think the surprise is going to be that the stock market is going to do better earlier this year than what was almost universally predicted by many of the strategists on the sell side," Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

He also named two of his favorite stocks.

— Zavier Ong

After a rough 2022, some investors are flocking back to tech, but investment veteran Michael Landsberg is giving the sector a miss.

He favors safer sectors and shares the name of five companies he expects to ride out the "current storm."

— Zavier Ong

New year rally could be a head fake, says UBS’ Haefele

Investors should brace themselves for stocks' strong start to the year to be short-lived and tame hopes that inflation is peaking, says UBS Global Wealth Management CIO Mark Haefele.

"Risk assets have had a positive start to 2023, with investors encouraged by signs of fading inflation and a swift reopening in China," he said in a note Wednesday. "A relatively warm winter has also eased concerns over energy shortages in Europe."

"It remains too early to assume that the inflation threat has fully passed. While December headline inflation data in both the US and Eurozone continued to point to a deceleration, core inflation has still remained well above central bank targets."

— Tanaya Macheel

Many investors are bracing themselves for a tough year, with at least a mild recession looking likely.

Because of the "darkening" economic environment, fund manager Trent Masters of Alphinity Investment Management told CNBC Pro Talks that he picks stocks with one key quality: earnings resilience.

He names one "rock solid" stock that meets that criterion.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as investors remain uncertain on the economic outlook, a topic high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 37 points lower at 7,793, Germany's DAX 69 points lower at 15,125, France's CAC down 35 points at 7,052 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 77 points at 25,939, according to data from IG.

CNBC will be speaking to a range of delegates at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, including the CEOs of Enel, Merck, Rio Tinto and leaders of the Netherlands and Ireland, among others.

Follow our coverage here.

— Holly Ellyatt