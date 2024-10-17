European markets open slightly higher ahead of ECB rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were slightly higher on Thursday morning as traders look ahead to the next monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 traded up nearly 0.2% shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors in positive territory.

Read more European Central Bank set for third interest rate cut of the year in meeting this week

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The ECB is expected to deliver its third interest rate cut of the year as inflation risks in the European Union ease faster than expected. Price rises in the euro area cooled to 1.8% in September, below the central bank's 2% target.

In the Asia-Pacific region overnight, China property stocks dropped following a briefing by the country's housing ministry, dragging the broader CSI 300 index. Most other Asia-Pacific markets fell.

U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline on Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record for the second time this week.

Schneider Electric CEO says $850 million deal to buy data center cooling firm Motivair ‘not overly expensive’

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The chief executive of French power-equipment maker Schneider Electric said on Thursday that the firm's $850 million deal to take a controlling stake in U.S.-based liquid cooling company Motivair will help to bolster its offering to fast-growing and energy-intensive data centers.

"We've always said we are going to be agile in respect to acquisitions and targets out there that fit exactly into the strategy of Schneider Electric," Schneider Electric CEO Peter Herweck told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

"And as the biggest provider of infrastructure for data centers, we thought with the evolution with [generative] AI and large language models, more high-density data centers are required and you need to ... go from the grid to the chip and then from the chip to the chiller."

Herweck said the all-cash deal to acquire an initial 75% controlling interest in the equity of Motivair, which was announced on Thursday, was "rich, but not overly expensive" and "fits great" with the firm's strategy.

The acquisition takes place as a global rush for the next wave of generative AI coincides with increasing public scrutiny on environmental concerns, with technology giants recently pivoting to nuclear in an attempt to power its AI ambitions.

— Sam Meredith

ECB to cut rates — but unlikely to offer much in the way of forward guidance, Goldman says

The European Central Bank (ECB) will likely cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, but market participants shouldn't expect much in the way of forward guidance, according to Goldman Sachs.

Jari Stehn, chief European economist at Goldman Sachs, said part of the reason that the euro hasn't come under more pressure in recent weeks is because the ECB has been cutting rates "in a very data dependent fashion without giving you an awful lot of guidance about where you are headed next."

"And we think that is very much going to be the message also today," Stehn told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

"So, we'll get the 25-basis point cut," Stehn said, citing weaker economic data. "But I do sense that the ECB at this stage is not really willing to a commit to a particular path."

— Sam Meredith

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open mixed Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 8,360, Germany's DAX up 21 points at 19,472, France's CAC up 4 points at 7,495 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 10 points at 34,482, according to data from IG.

The main focus for investors today will be the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank. Meanwhile, earnings come from ABB, Nestle, Pernod Ricard, Publicis and Nokia.

Other data releases include European trade balance figures and inflation data.

— Holly Ellyatt

CNBC Pro: These 9 biotech stocks have doubled this year and are set to double again, analysts say

Nine healthcare stocks have more than doubled this year and yet have more than 100% upside potential, according to analysts.

CNBC Pro screened more than 85,000 equities worldwide for stocks that had risen by 100% in 2024, researched by at least five or more analysts, and a median price target pointing to more than 100% upside potential.

The bio tech stocks have on average risen by 188% this year and have a median upside potential of 150%.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Barclays names UK ‘conviction’ stock ideas for the fourth quarter — giving two over 35% upside

Barclays has named a raft of global stocks for investors to consider buying before the end of the year, naming "conviction stock ideas with catalysts."

The bank's list includes six overweight-rated stocks from the U.K., two of which it gave over 35% upside.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner