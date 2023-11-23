European markets head for mixed open ahead of euro zone business activity data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Thursday, echoing sentiment in the Asia-Pacific region overnight.

Investors in Europe will be keeping an eye on preliminary purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone for November for the latest indication of economic activity in the services and construction sectors.

Markets will also be keeping an eye on Dutch election results after an exit poll showed right-wing populist Geert Wilders to be on track for a dramatic victory with his Freedom Party, the PVV.

In other news, U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly fell to its lowest level in two months and the November market rally broadened into the Thanksgiving holiday.

CNBC Pro: Alibaba, Baidu and more: Jefferies names Asian stocks with significant 'hidden value'

Asian stock markets may have had a weak year, but excessive cash in the region's companies is a hidden opportunity for investors, according to Jefferies.

"When a company hoards cash on its balance sheet, its PE valuations look lot more expensive than what it should be, without the excess cash," the investment bank's analysts wrote.

Jefferies screened for Asian companies with "significant ex-cash value and strong fundamentals," and which it said make "good candidates" for buybacks and dividends.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley is bullish on this emerging AI trend — and names 6 stocks to play it

One part of artificial intelligence will have an increasing role to play, according to Morgan Stanley.

The trend can help save costs, reduce latency (or lag time), among other benefits, Morgan Stanley said.

It named six companies that are set to be key beneficiaries of this trend and likely to outperform in 2024 and 2025.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher at 7,467, Germany's DAX down 13 points at 15,949, France's CAC down 1 point at 7,261 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 9 points at 29,178, according to data from IG.

Preliminary purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone for November is due.

— Holly Ellyatt