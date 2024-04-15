European markets head for mixed open amid heightened Middle East tensions

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Iran's massive drone and missile attack on Israel Saturday night.

Israel said it downed 300 drones and missiles targeting its territory. Last week, expectations that an Iranian attack could be imminent rose after a suspected Israeli strike that killed top Iranian officials in Syria. Israel has vowed to retaliate but has signaled that it will bide its time.

Asia-Pacific markets slipped Monday as traders weighed the impact of the attack, with focus also on key economic data from China and Japan later in the week.

U.S. stock futures managed to tick higher Sunday as investors dealt with a multitude of issues, including Iran's attack and a spike in equity market volatility that sent the Dow Jones Industrial average to its worst week of the year last week.

Wall Street is getting very bullish on copper, despite the metal's recent rallies.

The rallies have been fueled by supply risks and rising demand for it amid the energy transition and the artificial intelligence boom.

Copper is used in data centers for power cables, electrical connectors, power strips and more, Jefferies noted in an April 10 note.

For those looking to buy into the sector, CNBC Pro screened for stocks in the Global X Copper Miners ETF.

Nvidia's shares have been on a tear this year, up more than 80% in 2024, but one of its top shareholders has revealed why they've been selling the stock.

Raj Shant, managing director at the investment firm Jennison Associates, told CNBC Pro that the firm has been selling its position in the AI chip maker to manage risk despite remaining optimistic about its long-term prospects.

Oil prices fall slightly after Israel fends off large-scale aerial attack by Iran

U.S. crude oil futures were slightly lower Sunday as traders breathed a sigh of relief after Israel fended off a large-scale air assault by Iran and the U.S. emphasized it wants to avoid a wider war in the Middle East.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May lost 34 cents to $85.32 a barrel as trading began Sunday evening. June Brent futures eased slightly to $90.18 a barrel. U.S. crude closed at $85.66 a barrel Friday, while the global benchmark settled at $90.45. WTI futures began the year around $71 a barrel.

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles against military targets in Israel on Saturday in an attack that President Joe Biden described as "unprecedented." Though significant in scale, the Iranian attack caused little actual damage in Israel.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open mixed Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 41 points lower at 7,952, Germany's DAX up 23 points at 17,921, France's CAC 4 points higher at 8,004 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 8 points at 33,112, according to data from IG.

Data releases include Israeli inflation figures for March. There are no major earnings releases.

