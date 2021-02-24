European Markets Head for Mixed Open as Investors Digest Fed Outlook

Global markets are digesting remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, as he attempted to ease some worries around higher interest rates and inflation.

London's FTSE is seen opening 17 points lower at 6,600, Germany's DAX up 6 points at 13,862, France's CAC 40 1 point higher at 5,773 and Italy's FTSE MIB 21 points higher at 22,912, according to IG.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Wednesday as markets digest remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, as he attempted to ease some worries around higher interest rates and inflation.

London's FTSE is seen opening 17 points lower at 6,600, Germany's DAX up 6 points at 13,862, France's CAC 40 1 point higher at 5,773 and Italy's FTSE MIB 21 points higher at 22,912, according to IG.

Europe looks set to follow cautious trade in Asia-Pacific overnight, where markets were also reading into Powell's comments on the U.S. economic outlook.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Delivering his semiannual monetary policy report on Tuesday, Powell told the Senate Banking Committee that the American economy is a long way from its employment and inflation goals, and that it will likely take time for substantial further progress to be achieved. He added that inflation is still "soft" and that the Fed is committed to current policy.

The comments prompted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to bounce back from steep losses and close the session in the green; inflation fears have risen in recent weeks amid a sharp rise in bond yields as policymakers debate another round of economic relief.

Investors worry that a spike in prices due to federal stimulus could force the central bank to raise short-term borrowing costs.

In Europe Wednesday, earnings come from Accor, Wolters Kluwer, Lloyds, William Hill, Metro Bank, Reckitt Benckiser and Iberdrola. On the data front, Germany releases a detailed picture of its fourth-quarter growth.

-CNBC.com staff contributed to this market report.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.