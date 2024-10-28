European markets head for mixed open as investors review geopolitical tensions

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the week on a lackluster note Monday as investors review the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 8,243, Germany's DAX up 30 points at 19,747, France's CAC up 12 points at 7,508 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 108 points at 34,648, according to data from IG.

Market participants will be digesting a cooling geopolitical situation in the Middle East Monday after weekend airstrikes by Israel against Iran did not target oil or nuclear facilities as feared. Oil prices slid more than 4% Monday, although Citi analysts discounted the chance of an escalation that disrupts oil supplies.

In the Asia-Pacific region overnight, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 and its Topix index climbed, supported by a weak yen amid political uncertainty as the ruling LDP lost its parliamentary majority.

U.S. equity futures jumped as investors looked ahead to a batch of mega-cap technology earnings to keep driving the Nasdaq Composite to new heights this week.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Monday.

Earnings come from Philips Monday. There are no major data releases.

Oil prices slide more than 4% after Israel's 'limited' attack on Iran

Oil prices slid more than 4% on Monday as Israel's strikes on Iran over the weekend were dubbed as "limited" by local media, with Citi analysts discounting chances of an escalation that disrupts oil supplies.

Futures for global crude benchmark Brent slid 4.43% to $72.68 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 4.57% to $68.5 per barrel.

Israel on Saturday attacked Iran's military installations in three provinces in response to Tehran launching ballistic missiles at Israel on Oct. 1. Iranian News agency Tasnim reported the attack — which killed four soldiers — had inflicted "limited damages."

Yen weakens to fresh 3-month low after Japan elections

The Japanese yen weakened to fresh three-month lows against the dollar on Monday, after the ruling LDP lost its majority in the country's lower house following elections on Sunday.

The currency hit a low of 153.32 against the greenback, marking its weakest level since July 31.

