European markets head for negative open as investors look ahead to U.S. inflation data

European markets are heading for a negative start Tuesday as investors look ahead to more key economic data this week, including U.S. inflation figures out Wednesday.

Markets continue to see a roughly 50% chance of a cut in March, according to CME's FedWatch tool, although Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari last week raised the possibility of zero rate cuts this year if inflation remains sticky.

U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight, while Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight as investors awaited consumer confidence data from Japan.

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6 points lower at 7,936, Germany's DAX down 49 points at 18,263, France's CAC 17 points lower at 8,103 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 77 points at 33,609, according to data from IG.

Data releases include Ukrainian inflation figures for March.

— Holly Ellyatt