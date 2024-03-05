European markets lower as sentiment struggles ahead of ECB meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks were lower Tuesday as markets struggle to find positive momentum ahead of the European Central Bank meeting later this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% in early trade, with the vast majority of sectors trading in the red. Autos stocks sank 1% while utilities added 0.3%

The ECB is expected to hold interest rates steady on Thursday even as inflation shows more signs of easing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed as China's "Two Sessions" meeting got under way, with investors watching out for the details of its economic plans after the country projected a gross domestic product growth target of "around 5%" for 2024.

The country is set to boost its defense spending by 7.2% in 2024. It expects the inflation rate to rise to "around 3%."

U.S. stock futures ticked lower Monday night after the Nasdaq Composite retreated from its record high.

Stocks on the move: Inchcape down 9.3%, Thales up 6.8%

Shares of British automotive company Inchcape sank 9.3% after it announced that it expects its growth to moderate in the coming year despite recording an increase in 2023 profits.

Other the end, France's Thales rose 6.8% after reporting an uptick in profit and sales in its full-year results.

— Karen Gilchrist

CNBC Pro: We're in a 'boomer renaissance,' top hedge fund manager says — naming sectors and stocks to play it

Top hedge fund manager David Neuhauser says the world is in a "boomer renaissance" and investors should be betting big on certain sectors that play the theme.

"I think the world is in this boomer renaissance now and there are some stocks that are seeing great moves," he told CNBC Pro.

He added that the stocks "are not mega tech which shows you other areas tied to the wealth [effect] are helping broadening out gains."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Skip EV stocks like Tesla, says fund manager, naming a 'phenomenal' alternative

Competition is heating up in the electric vehicle industry, especially between investor favorite Tesla and Chinese automakers like the Warren Buffett-backed BYD.

However, one fund manager has some serious reservations about the sector.

"We don't own any of the [EV] auto manufacturers and I think the arms race to develop EVs is going to be profitless for a lot of these businesses, including Tesla. So, I would avoid it all, I'm afraid," he added.

The fund manager instead has his sights on what he calls "bigger integrated covers," naming his favorite alternative stocks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open unchanged at 7,633, Germany's DAX down 37 points at 17,676, France's CAC 8 points lower at 7,943 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 83 points at 32,846, according to data from IG.

Earnings are expected from Thales and Schaeffler today. Data releases include euro zone producer prices for January.

— Holly Ellyatt