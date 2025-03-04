European markets head for negative open as Trump tariffs are due to come into effect

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% import tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, and additional tariffs on China, are expected to go into effect later in the day.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 42 points lower at 8,833, Germany's DAX down 155 points at 22,982, France's CAC 48 points lower at 8,165 and Italy's FTSE MIB 346 points lower at 38,789, according to data from IG.

The prospect of tariffs has rattled investors amid concerns that they will reignite inflation in the U.S. and escalate a global trade war.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

On Monday, all three major U.S. indexes dropped into negative territory after Trump confirmed in the afternoon that the U.S.′ 25% duties on Canada and Mexico would go into effect the following day and that that there was "no room left" for the two nations to negotiate these new import tariffs. Trump also slapped an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

In retaliation, China announced overnight that it would impose additional tariffs of up to 15% on some U.S. goods and restrict exports to 15 U.S. companies.

European markets traded higher on Monday, amid a charge in defense shares after regional leaders held security talks that touched on bolstered military spending. Elsewhere, euro zone inflation data encouraged expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates when it meets on Thursday.

Euro zone inflation dipped to 2.4% in February, slightly above analyst expectations. Meanwhile, the euro zone purchasing managers' index showed that a contraction in the bloc's manufacturing sector had eased to its least severe level in two years.

On Tuesday, earnings are set to come from Continental, Thales and IWG, and data releases include the latest European unemployment figures.

Berenberg warns UK inflation could be higher than forecast this year

U.K. inflation could hit 4.1% in the second half of the year rather than the 3.1% consensus expectation, Andrew Wishart, senior U.K. economist at Berenberg, said in a note Tuesday.

Inflation hit 3% in January, with the Bank of England forecast to cut interest rates by another half-percentage point by the end of the year from the current 4.5%. The central bank most recently forecast headline inflation would reach 3.7% in the third quarter of 2025.

On factors that could drive higher price pressures than that outlook, Berenberg's Wishart said that the recent acceleration in food price inflation was "unlikely to be a one-off," higher labor costs would keep services inflation elevated, and higher gas prices would hike household utility bills.

"The risk now is that further increases in "salient" (ie noticeable) prices – like those for energy and food – following a period of high general inflation unanchor inflation expectations. That would reduce ex-ante real interest rates, thereby encouraging households and businesses to bring spending and investment forward," he said.

Richard Baker | In Pictures | Getty Images

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: Europe is ‘the place investors want to be,’ analysts say, as stocks outperform their U.S. rivals

Europe is the place to be for equity investors, according to analysts who flagged rising valuations and political risk in the U.S. market as drawbacks when compared to Europe's more stable geopolitical environment.

In February — the first full trading month since Trump began his second term in office — the pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 3.3%, according to LSEG data, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.4%. Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed around 1.6% over the course of February.

Read the full story via CNBC Pro here.

— Chloe Taylor

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 42 points lower at 8,833, Germany's DAX down 155 points at 22,982, France's CAC 48 points lower at 8,165 and Italy's FTSE MIB 346 points lower at 38,789, according to data from IG.

On Tuesday, earnings are set to come from Continental, Thales and IWG, and data releases include the latest European unemployment figures.

— Holly Ellyatt