European markets open lower to start the new trading week on a negative note

European markets started the new trading week on a negative note, changing course after largely positive sentiment last week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.1% lower, with most sectors trading in negative territory. Tech stocks led losses, sinking 0.8%, while health care was up 0.4%.

In Asia-Pacific overnight, stock markets in China rose as traders returned from the Lunar New Year holidays on Monday to upbeat travel data, while Hong Kong stocks fell.

The People's Bank of China on Sunday held a key policy rate steady as expected, as markets reassessed when the U.S. Federal Reserve might start easing its monetary policy this year.

U.S. markets are closed Monday for Presidents Day.

Stocks on the move: AstraZeneca up 3.4%, Bechtle down 3%

Shares of AstraZeneca rose 3.4% in early deals Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved use of the company's blockbuster cancer drug Tagrisso with chemotherapy to treat a type of lung cancer.

Meantime, shares of German IT company Bechtle fell 3% after receiving an "underweight" rating from Barclays over what it described as the firm's limited profit prospects for this year.

Equity markets have been having a pretty good year so far, with the S&P 500 benchmark closing above 5,000 for the first time last week.

"I think it is very encouraging because what it says is that earnings estimates for this year are not going down, and they're potentially, probably going higher. And that's important for the market," Andrew Slimmon, managing director and senior portfolio manager and Morgan Stanley Investment Management, told CNBC.

Saying it's going to be a "good year for equities," Slimmon shared three stocks he likes.

Two funds investing in defensive stocks are the only exchange-traded funds worldwide that had a positive return every year over the past decade, CNBC Pro research has found.

The two funds stood out among 8,300 equity ETFs worldwide screened by CNBC Pro. Both funds have more than doubled investors' cash over the past decade.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in negative territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 19 points lower at 7,692, Germany's DAX down 44 points at 17,069, France's CAC down 23 points at 7,745 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 91 points at 31,716, according to data from IG.

New car registration data for January from Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands and U.K. are due Monday.

