European Markets Advance as Investors Await Fed Minutes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets climbed on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the release of more U.S. economic data, plus the latest minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.8% in early trade, with food and beverage stocks adding 1.7% while oil and gas stocks fell 2.2%.

Global markets will be looking for insight into the central bank's thought process when it comes to interest rates and the state of health of the U.S. economy.

In addition, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, better known as JOLTS, and ISM manufacturing data will be released stateside.

In Europe Tuesday, markets closed higher, buoyed after Germany published lower-than-expected inflation figures for December, down to 9.6% year on year. Inflation figures from France are due on Wednesday.

Stocks on the move: BKW up 4%, Tenaris down 5%

Swiss power supplier BKW jumped 6% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600 after projecting an "outstanding" full-year result for 2022.

Italian steel pipe manufacturer Tenaris fell 5% to the bottom of the European blue chip index.

- Elliot Smith

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

U.S. will avoid recession in 2023, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs has an out-of-consensus forecast for the U.S. economy in 2023.

"Our economists continue to believe that the US will avoid recession as the Fed successfully engineers a soft landing of the economy," analysts wrote Tuesday.

"This out-of-consensus forecast partly reflects our view that a period of below-potential growth is enough to gradually rebalance the labor market and dampen wage and price pressures," the note said. "But it also reflects our analysis that indicates that the drag from fiscal and monetary policy tightening will diminish sharply next year, in contrast to the consensus view that the lagged effects of interest rate hikes will cause a recession in 2023."

In addition, the bank today raised its 4Q22 GDP growth forecast by 10bp to +2.1% on the back of a surprisingly strong November Construction Spending release

"The disconnect between the resilience of the US economy in 2022 and the downdraft experienced by stocks is has been a key narrative of the past year," Goldman said. "And, whether this disconnect continues, or the economy matches the market downdraft, or the market rebounds in the wake of an economic soft landing may be at least part of the narrative of 2023."

—Carmen Reinicke

— Zavier Ong

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday as investors await the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes, looking for signs of more interest rates to come.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher at 7,570, Germany's DAX 28 points higher at 14,227, France's CAC up 9 points at 6,643 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 31 points at 24,449, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt