European Markets Poised to Open Higher After Downbeat Week

European markets are poised to open higher Monday in a potential bounce back following a downbeat week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell over five consecutive sessions last week as it reflected the negative global sentiment. Wall Street also ended in the red and Asia-Pacific markets were largely lower as investors processed a variety of interest rate decisions from central banks and what they could mean for growth.

The Bank of England unexpectedly hiked rates by 50 basis points Thursday after inflation figures and wage growth came in hotter than anticipated. The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, opted for a pause in hiking — although it stressed that more were likely.

Global oil prices were higher Monday after a turbulent weekend saw an armed rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin by Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner group of mercenary fighters. Prices rose as investors eyed a potential oil shortage, but pared gains late Sunday after the Prigozhin-led revolt came to a swift end.

Asia-Pacific markets started the final week of June mixed, while U.S. futures were flat.

Apple touches new all-time high, bucking the trend

Apple was higher Friday afternoon, managing to hit new all-time highs even as the major averages declined. Shares were last up by 0.1%.

Oil trades higher after aborted Russian mercenary revolt

Oil prices rose early Monday after as investors assessed the aborted rebellion in Russia by the Wagner private military company over the weekend.

Brent crude futures rose about 1% to trade at $74.58, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.91% to trade at $69.78.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set for a positive open, according to IG data. The FTSE 100 is expected to see an 8.4-point uptick to 7,467.2, and Germany's DAX is seen gaining 44.5 points to 15,863.7. France's CAC is expected to rise around 20.6 points to 7,177.4, while Italy's MIB is seen hitting 27,356.7 with a 19.2-point jump.

