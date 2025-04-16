European markets set for a negative open as tariff uncertainty weighs on sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Wednesday as uncertainty over the direction of U.S. trade tariffs dents sentiment.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 33 points lower at 8,217, Germany's DAX down 53 points at 21,174, France's CAC 53 points lower at 7,279 and Italy's FTSE MIB 168 points lower at 34,814, according to data from IG.

U.K. inflation data for March and ASML and Heineken's earnings are in focus for investors in Europe Wednesday. Investors will also be assessing the latest Chinese growth data, as well as industrial production figures and retail sales amid a new era of tariffs under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Chinese state data out Wednesday showed the economy expanded by a better-than-expected 5.4% in the first quarter, although the tariff threat prompted major investment banks to cut the country's annual growth outlook.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly lower overnight, while U.S. stock futures slipped as investors looked ahead to the release of a key retail sales report and more earnings from the first-quarter season.

In extended trading, shares of Nvidia dropped more than 6% after the chip giant said it will post a $5.5 billion quarterly charge related to exporting its H20 graphics processing units to China and other nations.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this market summary.

China's first-quarter GDP tops estimates at 5.4% as growth momentum continues amid tariff worries

China's economy expanded by a better-than-expected 5.4% in the first quarter, maintaining a strong momentum, even as U.S. tariff threats have prompted major investment banks to slash the country's annual growth outlook.

The first-quarter GDP topped Reuters' poll expectations for a 5.1% growth year on year, building on a recovery that began in late 2024, thanks to a broad policy stimulus push.

Retail sales in March rose by 5.9% year on year, sharply beating analysts' estimates for a 4.2% growth. Industrial output expanded by 7.7% from a year earlier, versus median estimates of 5.8%.

—Anniek Bao

Asia chip stocks fall after Nvidia flags $5.5 billion costs in exporting to China

Asian semiconductor-related stocks fell after Nvidia said that it will take a quarterly charge of around $5.5 billion tied to exporting H20 graphics processing units to China and other destinations.

Semiconductor testing equipment supplier Advantest fell 5.34%. Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank which owns a stake in chip designer Arm, saw shares tumble over 1%.

In South Korea, SK Hynix fell over 2%. Samsung Electronics lost 2.47%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp fell 1.14%. Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, known internationally as Foxconn, was down 1.43%.

—Lee Ying Shan

Gold hits another record high amid tariff uncertainty

Gold prices climbed to another fresh all-time high amid tariff uncertainties, with spot gold rising to 3,261.62 per ounce, according to LSEG data.

Gold futures on the U.S. Commodity Exchange were up 0.63% at $3,261.6 per ounce.

"We believe risk-off purchases for gold are yet to pick up. Increasing downside risks for equity markets will see institutional investors increasing allocation to gold," ANZ's analysts wrote in a research note published Wednesday. The investment bank sees gold prices going towards $3,400 per ounce.

— Lee Ying Shan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Wednesday.

U.K. inflation data and ASML and Heineken's earnings are in focus for regional investors.

— Holly Ellyatt