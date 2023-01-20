European Markets Set for Higher Open, Seeking Rebound as Investors Weigh Fed Risks

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to climb on Friday as traders look for a partial recovery from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6% in the previous session, with tech stocks shedding 2.9% to lead losses as global market sentiment soured after disappointing December retail sales figures out of the United States, which resurfaced concerns about a possible recession.

Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates despite signs of slowing inflation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 notched a third straight day of losses on Thursday, and U.S. stock futures were cautiously higher in early premarket trade on Friday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Friday as investors digested Japanese inflation data, which showed nationwide core consumer prices rose by an annual 4% in December, the fastest inflation rate since 1981.

Friday marks the conclusion of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where policymakers and CEOs have been discussing the key issues surrounding the economy, financial markets, geopolitics and climate change.

CNBC will be speaking to a host of delegates on the final day of the summit, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, among others.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to add around 35 points to 7,782, Germany's DAX is expected to gain around 80 points to 15,000 and France's CAC 40 is seen around 43 points higher at 6,995.

CNBC Pro: This biotech stock is up 10% in the last month — and analysts expect it to rise a further 118%

A biotechnology company that develops and manufactures enzymes for pharmaceuticals was among the top performers in the sector last month, with its stock up by more than 10%.

All eight Wall Street analysts covering the stock have a buy rating on it, with their median price target pointing to a 118% potential upside over the 12 months.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: A weaker dollar is great news for copper, asset manager says — and names 3 stocks to buy

The U.S. dollar has been sliding in recent months and that's good news for commodities, said Steven Glass of Pella Funds Management.

He's especially bullish on copper, naming three stocks to buy.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley says China's market will be the biggest winner in 2023 and these stocks stand out

Wall Street is bullish about China's reopening. But Morgan Stanley is going even further: It's predicting that Chinese stocks will beat global markets this year.

The investment bank named its top stock picks, including one tech giant it gives around 30% upside potential.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong