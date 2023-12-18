European markets mixed after fifth straight week of gains

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were muted on Monday to start the penultimate week of 2023.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1% by late morning, with construction and material stocks falling 1.2% while miners added 0.9%.

The continental blue chip index closed out a fifth straight winning week on Friday, up 0.91% on the day after a slew of major central bank decisions throughout the week.

Global markets were particularly buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve penciling in three cuts to interest rates over the course of 2024.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Monday, though South Korean markets bucked the trend as defense stocks led gains.

U.S. stock futures climbed cautiously in early premarket trade, after the three major Wall Street averages notched a seventh consecutive week of gains.

Back in Europe, two prominent European Central Bank voting members — Isabel Schnabel and Philip Lane — are due to deliver speeches Monday afternoon.

The ECB last week held rates, as it revised down its growth and inflation forecasts and announced plans to speed up shrinking its balance sheet. President Christine Lagarde also pushed back against market expectations of substantial rate cuts in 2024.

German business sentiment falls unexpectedly

German business sentiment showed a surprise fall in December, the Ifo institute's business climate index showed on Monday.

The index came in at 86.4 for this month, below the 87.8 consensus forecast among analysts polled by Reuters, and down from a revised reading of 87.2 in November.

Biggest movers: Oci up 11%, Vodafone up 5%

Shares of Dutch chemical and fertilizer manufacturer OCI jumped more than 10% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600 after agreeing to sell its stake in Iowa Fertilizer Company to Koch AG & Energy Solutions for $3.6 billion.

Vodafone shares climbed more than 6% after Iliad Group proposed a merger of the two companies' Italian businesses in a deal valuing Vodafone Italia at 10.45 billion euros ($11.38 billion).

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Nordnet shares fell 4.8%.

A negative open in Europe

European markets opened in negative territory on Monday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% in early trade, with construction and material stocks shedding 1.1% to lead losses while the health care sector nudged 0.3% higher.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 16 points lower at 7,560, Germany's DAX is set to shed around 33 points to 16,718 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 18 points to 7,579, according to IG data.

